Whole Foods' Organic Texas BBQ Sauce Fails To Live Up To Its Bold Texas Claims

We love barbecue sauce over here at The Takeout, and this isn't our first rodeo when it comes to BBQ sauce smackdowns. As such, I was pleased to get in on the action when presented with the chance to sample the Whole Foods' Organic Texas True Barbecue Sauce. I adore barbecue sauce and love clean, wholesome, organic ingredients even more. Finding a barbecue sauce that isn't riddled with high fructose corn syrup and additives isn't easy -– especially when you're also looking for one that packs good flavor. And while Sweet Baby Ray's might be Mark Zuckerberg's favorite barbecue sauce, I don't particularly appreciate the ingredients contained in that brand.

Given its title, I fully expected Whole Foods' Organic Texas True Barbecue Sauce to contain the flavors that make Texas barbecue so unique. Texas barbecue sauces often pack bolder flavors than other regional varieties like these Carolina barbecue selections found on Amazon, but they also tend to sport a thinner consistency. As a fan of tangy and sweet sauces, I was interested in how the Whole Foods version would stack up against other varieties I'd sampled.

So, how was it? Stick around. I'm dishing the details on the Whole Foods' Organic Texas True Barbecue Sauce, and giving my thoughts on whether it's worth the buy.