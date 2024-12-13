The Gross Surprise Some Wendy's Customers Are Finding In Their Food
Some things like a nice merlot or a slab of blue cheese get better with age. Wendy's Krabby Patty Collab isn't one of them. According to Reddit, diners have found mold in their Wendy's burgers, breakfast items, and drinks over the past few months.
Earlier this month, Reddit user dmv1022 posted a photo of a half-eaten burger he'd ordered from Wendy's with a substantial splotch of mold on the bun. When he alerted the staff, he was told, "The store was having problems with staff and equipment." He was offered a fresh meal but decided to skip it (I don't blame him).
This unappetizing discovery follows other Reddit posts that show a moldy croissant and a diner who found mold in their iced tea. Taking the cake, however, is the Reddit user who was served a Krabby Patty (part of Wendy's SpongeBob SquarePants collab) that appears on the verge of decomposing — something Reddit user Im_A_MechanicalMan says feels like it was pulled from the animated show, "complete with nasty patty closeup gore." This begs the question: Wendy's are you okay?
Why the food at Wendy's is moldy
This isn't the first time Wendy's has been linked to mold. In 2022, a former Wendy's employee went viral after he shared a video of a grill covered in mold spores, which he attributed to not cleaning the grill properly. While this is certainly unsettling, even if moldy grills were commonplace (shudder) it doesn't necessarily explain why mold was growing inside bread, baked goods, and iced tea.
Mold thrives best in damp, dark, and warm temperatures. Perhaps Wendy's keeps its buns in a plastic bread bag that traps moisture and prevents airflow. On the other hand, the mold in the iced tea could be a sign that the teapot used to brew the tea or the soft drink dispenser hasn't been cleaned properly, which traps bacteria and leads to mold.
Considering Wendy's is struggling financially, moldy food doesn't help its cause. Whatever the reason for these fungus fumbles, let this be a reminder to look before you bite.