The Gross Surprise Some Wendy's Customers Are Finding In Their Food

Some things like a nice merlot or a slab of blue cheese get better with age. Wendy's Krabby Patty Collab isn't one of them. According to Reddit, diners have found mold in their Wendy's burgers, breakfast items, and drinks over the past few months.

Earlier this month, Reddit user dmv1022 posted a photo of a half-eaten burger he'd ordered from Wendy's with a substantial splotch of mold on the bun. When he alerted the staff, he was told, "The store was having problems with staff and equipment." He was offered a fresh meal but decided to skip it (I don't blame him).

This unappetizing discovery follows other Reddit posts that show a moldy croissant and a diner who found mold in their iced tea. Taking the cake, however, is the Reddit user who was served a Krabby Patty (part of Wendy's SpongeBob SquarePants collab) that appears on the verge of decomposing — something Reddit user Im_A_MechanicalMan says feels like it was pulled from the animated show, "complete with nasty patty closeup gore." This begs the question: Wendy's are you okay?