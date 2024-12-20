How To Store Banana Bread So It Stays Deliciously Moist

Sometimes, a whole loaf of banana bread is just too much to eat over a short four-day period. If you want it to keep for up to a week, you can easily refrigerate your banana bread, which is what I usually do. Just warm it up in the microwave when you're ready to eat.

When storing banana bread in the fridge, you should still place it in an airtight container. The less oxygen that seeps in, the longer it will stay moist. You can wrap the loaf or slices in foil or plastic wrap just to further protect it.

If you are making loaves in bulk and want to freeze them, this is also doable. The only difference here is that you want to prevent freezer burn, so add a couple of layers of foil or plastic wrap to stop the loaf from drying out. In the freezer, banana bread can last for around three months, but much like anything you freeze, the sooner you eat it the better it will taste. Now that you know the best ways to make banana bread last, you can get baking. Try changing your recipe up with a simple Martha Stewart swap or add some tasty frosting.