For The Best Roasted Garlic, Skip Your Oven

Roasting a fresh head of garlic is an absolute game-changer in the kitchen. It can be used to make fresh garlic bread, in a pasta sauce, or mixed into a bowl of silky homemade mashed potatoes. But it can be time-consuming to do in the oven. Thankfully, there is an easier and quicker way to get the perfect roasted garlic — using an air fryer!

Usually, you roast garlic in an oven for around 40 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Now, this can vary depending on your oven and the size of the garlic. It has never taken me more than an hour to roast a head of garlic at that temperature! Some recipes will suggest up to an hour and 25 minutes. You can simply pull the garlic out and see if it looks caramelized to know it's done.

In the air fryer, however, it will only take around 15 to 25 minutes at most for a beautifully roasted head of garlic! You'll need to set it to 400 degrees, the same as the usual oven temperature! To prep your garlic, cut off the top part and place it on foil. Drizzle the garlic with oil and season with salt, pepper, and some thyme, and then fold the foil shut before placing it in the air fryer.