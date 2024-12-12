No Tortilla Press? Here's How To Improvise One In Seconds

Most passionate home cooks have an array of gadgets in their kitchens. Maybe you have a food processor, a slow cooker, or a pasta maker. However, when you're in the mood for tortillas, the one handy gadget you may not have at home is a tortilla press. Thankfully, there are a few tricks you can use to improvise a tortilla press and make yourself up a homemade Mexican feast.

A tortilla press consists of two flat plates that squeeze together to flatten the dough. If you don't have one, you can use a glass pie plate instead. Put the tortilla dough into a ziplock bag or cover it with parchment paper and push the base of the pie dish firmly down onto it, flattening it from the center outward. Using a glass pie plate lets you see how thin and round the tortilla is becoming, which should be pretty thin — around ⅛ of an inch — without worrying about it breaking. Tortillas should be about five to six inches in diameter as well, all of which can be achieved with your run-of-the-mill pie plate.