The Foil Trick That Lets Your Slow Cooker Make Two Dishes At Once

When prepping for a party or the big game, slow cookers are a game-changer: You can throw everything in and let it go ahead of time (as with any of these 12 easy slow cooker recipes), without having to worry about any fancy cooking techniques. You free up your oven for things that require a crispier texture, and if you use a slow cooker liner, clean-up is a breeze. But what if you have two things that require slow-cooking and you only have one Crock-Pot?

Grab your aluminum foil, because you are going to use it to divide your slow cooker into two separate chambers. To achieve this, you will take a long piece of heavy-duty foil (it's important to use heavy-duty, because regular foil won't hold up as well), fold it in half, and then fold it however much you need to in order to make it fit, vertically, inside your slow cooker.

The sheet of foil should be wide enough that it stays in place without you holding it up, so you can then place two large slow cooker liners, like these ones from Reynolds, on either side of the foil barrier. Pour in whatever two different things you want to heat up at once, put the lid on, set the temperature, and let them go. Wanna make a Crock-Pot meatloaf for dinner and a boozy peach cobbler for dessert in one slow cooker? Well now you can.