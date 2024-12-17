The Tongue-In-Cheek Meaning Behind The Scofflaw Cocktail 

From the rusty nail to the pornstar martini, it's no secret that an evocative (or better yet, provocative) name can be the key to a cocktail's success. The scofflaw cocktail is a prime example of cheeky cocktail nomenclature — it might sound innocent, but at the time of its creation in the 1920s the name made quite a splash. Although the scofflaw cocktail isn't quite as famous as it once was, it can still be found at many bars (particularly speakeasy-style establishments) and its name carries a clever hidden significance for the attentive drinker.

Scofflaw is a Prohibition-era term referring to someone who continued to drink alcohol, despite the nationwide ban –- in other words, they scoffed at the law. The neologism was the product of a 1923 contest funded by Delcevare King, a famous banker and prohibition supporter. King offered $200 in gold to the person who submitted the best new word for "the lawless drinker." As legend has it, he personally selected scofflaw as the winning entry. Although it was meant to be an insult, it didn't take long for prohibition dodgers to reappropriate the catchy new term by naming a boozy cocktail in its honor. The crisp and sour cocktail was invented in Paris in early 1924 and was christened the scofflaw as a cheeky reference to the newly coined epithet.