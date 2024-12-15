Why Your Homemade Garlic Bread Never Tastes As Good As A Restaurant's
It's tough to pass up an order of garlic bread when you see it on a restaurant's menu. If the sight of it on the next table over doesn't lure you in, certainly the aroma of fresh bread mixed with roasted garlic does. And, while it's certainly more economical to make it at home, somehow it never turns out as good as the recipe from your favorite Italian joint.
To unlock the mystery of the elusive restaurant garlic bread, we asked Patrick Ochs, the Corporate Executive Chef of INK Entertainment, to chime in. INK has headquarters in Toronto and Miami Beach and is the driving mind behind cutting edge nightclubs and restaurants in both thriving cities. Ochs believes that garlic bread can be tricky to get right because it's deceptively simple. In other words, you've got to use great ingredients, which restaurants do more so than home cooks.
"Garlic bread is a simple dish with a limited number of ingredients, and its simplicity is what makes it so delectable," Ochs says. "The essential components include fresh garlic, artisanal bread, butter, Maldon salt, and parsley."
As far as the bread goes, Ochs suggests using a type that has a soft interior with a crusty exterior, like a French baguette, Italian bread, or ciabatta, because they will absorb the butter in the oven and maintain a beautiful crunch after they're baked in the oven. He advises to stay away from sandwich bread, which tends to get soggy and lacks a crispy crust. Save it for barbecue, where it's considered a staple.
The treatment of your garlic matters
To achieve the perfect blend of textures, Ochs employs a couple different oven settings when he makes garlic bread. He said, "I recommend baking at a moderate temperature (375 degrees) until golden, then finishing under the broiler for one to two minutes to achieve a crispy, caramelized top – this method ensures a perfect balance of a soft, buttery interior and a crisp, flavorful crust."
It's tempting at home to slather your bread with butter and shake some garlic powder over the top before it goes into the oven, because it's easy and requires no extra dishes. But, for restaurant-quality garlic bread, only fresh garlic will do (this means no jarred or frozen cubes of garlic either). We know: chopping fresh garlic is a sticky, odorous ordeal, but, according to Patrick Ochs, it's worth it. He suggests making your own garlic butter first, using either sautéed or roasted garlic. "Saute minced garlic in butter over low heat until fragrant, ensuring the garlic softens without burning," he says. Ochs says roasting the garlic will enhance the sweetness of the cloves and mellow their flavor. If you're not into the pungent punch of raw garlic, roast it first.
While baking your garlic bread in the oven may be the best way to mimic a restaurant's version, you may be surprised to know that some believe the best kind is made on the stovetop. Ochs, however, mentioned that you can also make garlic bread in the air fryer. His advice is, "Brush the bread generously with garlic butter, cook at 375 degrees [Fahrenheit] for five to seven minutes, flipping halfway through the cooking process to ensure even [crispness]." Of course, don't forget to preheat your air fryer first, as it's one of the basic rules for using this appliance to the fullest.