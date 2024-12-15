Why Your Homemade Garlic Bread Never Tastes As Good As A Restaurant's

It's tough to pass up an order of garlic bread when you see it on a restaurant's menu. If the sight of it on the next table over doesn't lure you in, certainly the aroma of fresh bread mixed with roasted garlic does. And, while it's certainly more economical to make it at home, somehow it never turns out as good as the recipe from your favorite Italian joint.

To unlock the mystery of the elusive restaurant garlic bread, we asked Patrick Ochs, the Corporate Executive Chef of INK Entertainment, to chime in. INK has headquarters in Toronto and Miami Beach and is the driving mind behind cutting edge nightclubs and restaurants in both thriving cities. Ochs believes that garlic bread can be tricky to get right because it's deceptively simple. In other words, you've got to use great ingredients, which restaurants do more so than home cooks.

"Garlic bread is a simple dish with a limited number of ingredients, and its simplicity is what makes it so delectable," Ochs says. "The essential components include fresh garlic, artisanal bread, butter, Maldon salt, and parsley."

As far as the bread goes, Ochs suggests using a type that has a soft interior with a crusty exterior, like a French baguette, Italian bread, or ciabatta, because they will absorb the butter in the oven and maintain a beautiful crunch after they're baked in the oven. He advises to stay away from sandwich bread, which tends to get soggy and lacks a crispy crust. Save it for barbecue, where it's considered a staple.