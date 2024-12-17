The Healthiest And Unhealthiest Items On The Menu At Long John Silver's

The world needs more Long John Silver's. Serving up plates, platters, bowls, and boxes of golden brown fried fish in an inviting, nautical setting, it's all very appealing. It's one of the few national seafood chains, but also one of the best places to go for tasty (because it's deep-fried) cod, shrimp and clam strips, along with some hushpuppies, coleslaw, and maybe a chicken strip. Alternatively, customers can skip the battering and opt for lightly-seasoned and gently prepared shrimp and salmon and pair it with some vegetables. Long John Silver's seemingly has a fish in the sea for every person out there. But how much of it can find a spot in a balanced diet?

In evaluating the items at Long John Silver's in late 2024 and weighed their nutritional merits, we used the USDA's Dietary Guidelines. Per the USDA, the average American adult should consume foods, across the entire day, that provide no more than 2,000 calories, 65 grams of fat (of which 20 grams is the heart-unhealthy saturated fat), 300 milligrams of cholesterol, 2,400 milligrams of sodium, and 50 grams of added sugar. With those figures in mind, here are the best and worst things to order at Long John Silver's.