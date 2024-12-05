Knob Creek Reserve Bourbon Spotted At Costco For A Total Bargain
Another day, another Costco deal that sounds nearly too good to be true. The wholesale store that is widely beloved among deal-loving shoppers oftentimes seems to find a way to one-up themselves in providing shockingly low prices, and this time that one-upmanship comes in the form of bourbon, specifically the well-loved Knob Creek Reserve.
Now, while Costco typically sells Kirkland Signature-branded alcohols like vodka (is it actually Grey Goose?) and tequila at a lower price than similar brands at other stores, those low prices aren't exclusive to the store's private label brand. Knob Creek Reserve bourbon is a perfect example of this, as their price at Costco is on a whole different level. Reddit user u/lawstinks alerted the r/costco Reddit page that a 750mL bottle of the bourbon was selling for the low price of $42.99, thus advising their fellow Redditors to seek out the brand at their local Costco.
For non-bourbon drinkers, that $42.99 price tag might not seem like an incredible deal, but enjoyers of Knob Creek Reserve specifically are likely to know just how jaw-dropping it truly is. To put it into perspective, the Reddit user added, "I typically pay around $80 a bottle at my local liquor store so I snagged a case."
Costco's low-priced bourbon isn't universal
While hearing that a bottle of bourbon is available at a way lower price than what local liquor stores and chains typically offer might have understandably led you to flee to your nearest Costco, there are some disclaimers necessary when it comes to this low pricing. Most notably, the specific bourbon this price applies to, which is the Knob Creek Single Barrel Reserve, is not available at all Costco locations. The photo included in the Reddit post that clued in Costco shoppers to the deal was taken at a Costco location in Tampa, Florida. And while a handful of shoppers across the country were delighted to find that their local store had the same deal, others were devastated to learn the opposite.
Furthermore, the aforementioned low prices that Kirkland Signature-branded alcohol provides could make this incredible deal slightly less enticing. One Reddit commenter noted that, instead of paying $42.99 for a 750 milliliter bottle of Knob Creek bourbon, you could instead purchase a full liter of Kirkland Signature bourbon for $29.99. However, similarly to Knob Creek Reserve, Kirkland Signature bourbon is not available at all Costco locations and could be hard to find, depending on where you live. If you do find it at your local Costco, then you're in luck – you might not even need an illustrious Costco membership to purchase the alcohol.