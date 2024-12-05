Knob Creek Reserve Bourbon Spotted At Costco For A Total Bargain

Another day, another Costco deal that sounds nearly too good to be true. The wholesale store that is widely beloved among deal-loving shoppers oftentimes seems to find a way to one-up themselves in providing shockingly low prices, and this time that one-upmanship comes in the form of bourbon, specifically the well-loved Knob Creek Reserve.

Now, while Costco typically sells Kirkland Signature-branded alcohols like vodka (is it actually Grey Goose?) and tequila at a lower price than similar brands at other stores, those low prices aren't exclusive to the store's private label brand. Knob Creek Reserve bourbon is a perfect example of this, as their price at Costco is on a whole different level. Reddit user u/lawstinks alerted the r/costco Reddit page that a 750mL bottle of the bourbon was selling for the low price of $42.99, thus advising their fellow Redditors to seek out the brand at their local Costco.

For non-bourbon drinkers, that $42.99 price tag might not seem like an incredible deal, but enjoyers of Knob Creek Reserve specifically are likely to know just how jaw-dropping it truly is. To put it into perspective, the Reddit user added, "I typically pay around $80 a bottle at my local liquor store so I snagged a case."