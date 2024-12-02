The Grating Tip For The Most Velvety Batch Of Mac And Cheese Ever

When it comes to mac and cheese, there are hundreds of recipes out there. Everyone's Auntie Karen has their secret ingredient that makes their recipe the very best. But it's our belief that this tip should live in each and every one of those recipes making them all the most velvety mac and cheese to hit the table. The tip is, grating your own cheese and doing so finely.

Pre-shredded cheese is coated with an anti-caking ingredient that prevents the cheese from melting properly. This ingredient is great for keeping each little shred separate from the other in a bag but terrible when trying to achieve a smooth, silky, sexy mac and cheese. Finely grating the cheese is just that extra step that ensures your shreds will dance and hug and snuggle in tight with each other so the meltdown will be quicker, smoother and more even — as meltdowns should be.