Here's How Long It Takes For No-Bake Cheesecake To Set

No-bake cheesecakes take the fuss out of whipping up this ever-popular dish — your fridge does all the work to make sure your dessert comes out creamy yet perfectly set. (No need to do the wobble test to check if your cheesecake is done, unlike with baked versions.) But how long does a no-bake cheesecake really take to firm up? The answer is going to vary based on the size of your cake. Generally, small cheesecakes are thicker so they take longer to stiffen than large cheesecakes. However, most no-bake cheesecakes need to be kept in the fridge for at least four hours to reach a good consistency.

If you're peeking at your cheesecake and wondering if it's done, look for a top layer that's glossy and slightly firm to the touch. Don't be tempted to try and set your cake in the freezer, as this will cause it to develop ice crystals and a crunchy texture. Leaving your cake in the fridge ensures the filling and crust don't harden too much, allowing you to slice the dessert with ease and enjoy a smooth, luxurious mouthfeel.