Here's How Long It Takes For No-Bake Cheesecake To Set
No-bake cheesecakes take the fuss out of whipping up this ever-popular dish — your fridge does all the work to make sure your dessert comes out creamy yet perfectly set. (No need to do the wobble test to check if your cheesecake is done, unlike with baked versions.) But how long does a no-bake cheesecake really take to firm up? The answer is going to vary based on the size of your cake. Generally, small cheesecakes are thicker so they take longer to stiffen than large cheesecakes. However, most no-bake cheesecakes need to be kept in the fridge for at least four hours to reach a good consistency.
If you're peeking at your cheesecake and wondering if it's done, look for a top layer that's glossy and slightly firm to the touch. Don't be tempted to try and set your cake in the freezer, as this will cause it to develop ice crystals and a crunchy texture. Leaving your cake in the fridge ensures the filling and crust don't harden too much, allowing you to slice the dessert with ease and enjoy a smooth, luxurious mouthfeel.
What happens if you don't let your cheesecake set completely
We all want to satisfy our sweet tooth quickly, but no-bake cheesecake is one recipe where patience truly pays off. Not giving your dessert long enough to set is one of the most common mistakes when making cheesecakes and will result in a gooey center that doesn't form clean slices. Also, your crust might not harden fully and could fall apart when you try to cut the dessert.
To make a classic no-bake cheesecake you'll need cream cheese (soften it first by bringing it to room temperature), sugar, vanilla extract, and lemon juice. These ingredients should be combined and mixed until smooth. You don't need eggs to help the filling congeal. Once the cake is set, cut each slice with a knife freshly dipped in hot water. Whether you serve it plain or with a berry topping, there's nothing quite like a light and soft no-bake dessert. The texture is different from oven-baked cheesecake, which tends to be dense and tight due to the eggs and the cooking process.
We fully endorse going in for a second (or even third) slice to savor the delectable flavor and texture. But, any leftover cheesecake slices can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week.