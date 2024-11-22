The Unexpected Tool Perfect For Preventing Soggy Pie Bottoms

Pies are a perennial kind of dish. Whether it's the heart of summer or frosty fall, pies are welcome for any reason in any season. Besides not containing enough filling, a pie's biggest downfall can be a soggy bottom. This is most often a problem in fruit pies or pies with custard fillings — anything that has a moist interior runs the risk of ruining the crust. To prevent your pies from getting a soggy bottom, use a pizza stone on the oven rack to achieve a firm, golden base.

Pies that come out of the oven with soggy bottoms are often the result of baking mistakes, whether that's allowing wet fillings to soak into the dough before it's had a chance to harden, thawing frozen pie crust in the microwave, or not knowing whether to par-bake or blind bake your pie crust ahead of time. One way to address the problem is to look at how heat is applied during the baking process. This is where a pizza stone comes into play. By ensuring that the oven's heat evenly reaches the bottom of the pie, you're more likely to get a perfectly crumbly crust every time.