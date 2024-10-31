Avoid Thawing Frozen Pie Crust In The Microwave At All Costs

Is there any appliance that signifies modern convenience quite like the microwave? With the power of electromagnetic radiation, you can prepare a delicious frozen meal, reheat leftovers, or thaw a piece of meat — all in a matter of minutes. It's enough to make you feel like you're in a sci-fi movie.

But just because you can use a certain appliance doesn't mean it's right for every situation. It can't reheat french fries without turning them into hot styrofoam, nor can it warm your fish leftovers without making your coworkers hate you. And it can't thaw your frozen pie crust either. Instead of the crisp, fluffy crust of your dreams, a microwave will give you a spongy, soggy abomination with the structural integrity of wet tissue paper. A crust should be the bedrock of whatever you want to place in it, whether you're making a sweet or savory pie, or a quiche. But when it gets all sodden and weak, it can't do that nearly as effectively as you want it to.