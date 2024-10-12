How To Serve Flaming Shots Without Setting Yourself On Fire

Enjoyed responsibly, alcohol can be the perfect addition to a celebration, a get-together, or a party. If you really want to take a future shindig to the next level, flaming shots are the way to go. They're colorful, they look cool and they'll have your guests saying "Wow!"

But if you're serving the shots yourself, learning how to do it properly is essential. There's a fine line between a memorable night and a miserable one with flaming shots, especially because alcohol is extremely flammable – higher proof alcohols (80 and above) spark easily — and inexperience with fire or alcohol can mean bad news.

If alcohol is so flammable, then why exactly would you light it on fire? Aside from looking like mini fireworks, the answer is simple. Fire caramelizes the sugars in alcohol, changing its flavors to create something truly unique. Think of it as a sort of drinkable flambé.