How To Serve Flaming Shots Without Setting Yourself On Fire
Enjoyed responsibly, alcohol can be the perfect addition to a celebration, a get-together, or a party. If you really want to take a future shindig to the next level, flaming shots are the way to go. They're colorful, they look cool and they'll have your guests saying "Wow!"
But if you're serving the shots yourself, learning how to do it properly is essential. There's a fine line between a memorable night and a miserable one with flaming shots, especially because alcohol is extremely flammable – higher proof alcohols (80 and above) spark easily — and inexperience with fire or alcohol can mean bad news.
If alcohol is so flammable, then why exactly would you light it on fire? Aside from looking like mini fireworks, the answer is simple. Fire caramelizes the sugars in alcohol, changing its flavors to create something truly unique. Think of it as a sort of drinkable flambé.
Dos and don'ts for flaming shots
Since alcohol is flammable, any overproof (anything that's at least 50% alcohol) will get the job done for flaming shots. That means popular brands like Bacardi, Everclear, and Captain Morgan are perfect for the occasion.
Once you've selected your alcohol — but before you pour – make sure the conditions are right for flaming shots — namely your surroundings. Even if you know how to serve them perfectly, you should be sure everyone being served is capable of handling their liquor, you're in a draft-free zone (especially outside), and you're in a space that isn't too crowded.
With your alcohol of choice poured, it's time to light it up. A simple lighter is all you need, but a longer one will give you a bit of distance away from the glass — and allow you to light multiple shots quickly if you're serving to a group.
Once it's lit, take a moment to marvel at the flaming creation before you, but get ready to put it out fast. A lingering flame could cause explosions and it's recommended to have a coffee mug or similar extinguisher-type tool at the ready to put out the flame. Under no circumstances should you blow on it — see chance for explosions above.
(Safety) enjoying a flaming shot
Now that you've lit the shot, seen the bright colors, and put out the flame, all that's left to do is drink it. But before you toast your friends and send it down the hatch, be very careful. As with anything that's just been on fire, it's obviously going to be hot. Not only is the alcohol hot, but the glass is too, and the last thing you want is to burn your hand, send your drink flying, and cause a dangerous situation.
One of the best things you can do is drop the drink right into a delicious cocktail, boilermaker-style. This way you can cool the shot down and mix more flavors together for an enjoyable drinking experience and that just may leave your tastebuds tantalized. Go a step further and create a one-of-a-kind snacking experience that'll really leave your guests smiling.