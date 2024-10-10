How To Prepare Your Pantry And Fridge For A Hurricane

Hurricane season can be a frightening time for anyone at risk of being affected. But while no one can control when a hurricane forms or how strong it is, you can make sure that you're as prepared for it as possible. The first step is to buy the necessary supplies. Items with a long shelf life should be bought at the start of the season rather than when a possible storm is announced. That way, you can avoid shortages at the supermarket, and impossibly long lines. Water should be your first priority. Buy both gallons and individual bottles and keep them in a cool place in the house. Besides hydration, water will help you cook in a safe manner if aqueducts are affected. Next are canned goods, including soups, fruit, vegetables, legumes, and meats (preferably fish like tuna and sardines). These items last long, and are easy to cook and consume in an emergency.

Next, get long-lasting nuts and grains like trail mix, peanuts, pasta, rice, and cereal. Buy powdered milk or shelf-safe alternatives like almond milk, which doesn't have to be refrigerated until open. Other must-haves include dry fruits, peanut butter (which lasts 2-3 months unrefrigerated), instant coffee, and beef jerky (which you be out of the fridge for two weeks after opening). If you live somewhere that gets frequent hurricanes, it's a good idea to have an emergency food supply kit, like ReadyWise's 104-serving meal bucket that has a 25-year shelf life.