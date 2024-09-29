Explaining The Kangaroo Kicker, The Forgotten Cocktail That Was Inspired By WWII
In 1943, Oscar Haimo's novel "Cocktail Digest" introduced a curious rebranding of the classic vodka martini as the kangaroo kicker. This transition wasn't just a simple name change — it was a cocktail steeped in the spirit of the times. Amid the gin shortage in the United States and the camaraderie fostered by newfound Australian allies during World War II, the kangaroo kicker emerged as a potent symbol of resilience and celebration. From roughly 1943 to 1948, the cocktail became symbolic of a nation grappling with wartime challenges while seeking solace in spirited brews.
The kangaroo kicker, or the vodka martini, isn't solely recognized by its historical name. Bartenders often hear playful requests for a "vodkatini," a lighthearted nod that captures the cocktail's evolving identity. Regardless of the name, the essence of the temporarily titled cocktail remains anchored in history, creating a bridge between past and present for those who enjoy this cocktail.
A toast to history
The kangaroo kicker is a straightforward blend: 2 oz of vodka, ¾ oz of French (dry) vermouth, and a twist of a lemon peel to garnish. This strong elixir, with a proof of approximately 56.02, delivers a robust flavor with every sip. Traditionally, it's shaken with ice and strained into a martini glass, creating a drink that invigorates the senses — even Winston Churchill mixed his martinis this way.
Beyond its ingredients, the kangaroo kicker, sometimes simplified as the kangaroo, not only packs a punch but tells a poignant story. Its name pays homage to Australian troops who joined the allies in 1939. Much like the kangaroo — an iconic symbol of Australia known for its powerful kick — the cocktail embodies the nation defending its homeland. As the war escalated, the Royal Australian Air Force, the Australian Navy, and ground forces contributed to various battles, solidifying the bond between Australia and other allied powers like the United States. Though this cocktail initially celebrated those soldiers, its name gradually faded into obscurity, allowing the iconic vodka martini to reclaim its prominence in the world of cocktails.
The evolution of a cocktail
Today, the vodka martini closely resembles the kangaroo kicker, though some variations have emerged. The contemporary dry martini often features a toothpick adorned with three olives, a departure from the classic lemon twist garnish. For those craving an added kick the dirty martini, infused with olive juice, has become a popular choice.
The evolution of cocktails is a fascinating journey, with many drinks adopting new names and flavors through the simple substitution of an ingredient. A classic sidecar, for instance, transforms into a daisy cocktail by replacing brandy for gin, while an old fashioned can morph into a whiskey sour with the addition of sweet and sour mix or a combination of lemon juice, sugar, and egg whites. So, the next time you find yourself at the bar, don't hesitate to ask — or Google — about your cocktail's history. There's always more to discover beneath the surface of a seemingly insignificant cocktail name.