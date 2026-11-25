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A store-bought ham can take some of the pressure off holiday hosting. Most spiral hams come fully cooked, pre-sliced, and ready to star as your centerpiece. Just gently reheat (or serve room temp) and add a few of your family's favorite sides. You have all the makings of a special celebration without spending the whole day stressing in the kitchen.

But choosing a high-quality ham takes a little more thought than finding the right size or lowest price. Beneath those promises of smoky flavors and sweet toppings, recipes and sourcing practices can vary greatly from brand to brand. Pig breed, production methods — and that separate glaze packet — all deserve a closer look.

So which hams deserve a place on your holiday table? Our recommended lineup conveniently includes familiar grocery store finds from Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, Kroger, and beyond. Ahead, find five spiral hams that stand out for high-quality ingredients and sourcing, followed by three that fall short.

Availability and prices are as of the date of publication and may vary by store and region.