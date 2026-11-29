Not Italian: Meatballs Triple In Flavor When You Use This Southern-Style Seasoning
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If you're tired of making the same old Italian-style meatballs and want some variety and spice to amp up your meatball game, consider putting a Southern twist on the ground meat. There's no need for complicated techniques or Nonna-approved tips and tricks to achieve this; all you need is Cajun seasoning. This flavorful, moderately spicy blend from Louisiana has become quite famous thanks to trendy seafood boils, but it can also considerably boost the taste of meatballs.
Typically made of dried cayenne peppers, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, paprika, salt, and herbs like oregano or thyme, Cajun seasoning is loaded with spicy, savory, and aromatic flavors that can transform even the most bland ground meat mixture into something exciting. Since Cajun is a dry spice blend, just add it directly to the ground meat before combining all the ingredients and shaping them into meatballs.
Cajun already contains salt, so be mindful of how much extra you put in the dish or you run the risk of making the meatballs overly salty. As a general rule, 2 tablespoons of Cajun seasoning is good for every 1 pound of ground meat. This should be more than enough to enhance the flavor regardless of whether you're serving the meatballs on their own or incorporating them into a larger dish.
Cajun seasoning is the easy way to give ordinary meatballs a flavor boost
There are many ways to upgrade the taste of meatballs, such as swapping traditional ground meat with Mexican chorizo. However, if you want a simpler hack that doesn't require altering the recipe, Cajun seasoning is a safe bet. Since this is a dry blend of spices and herbs, the meatballs are going to taste rich, earthy, and a bit smoky, particularly when smoked paprika and other chilies are added. Unlike many other seasonings, Cajun seasoning offers a good mix of heat and aromatics. Nevertheless, flavor intensity varies depending on the brand, so check the label to see what all's included.
From McCormick Perfect Pinch Cajun Seasoning to Slap Ya Mama Cajun Seasoning, there are many commercial Cajun seasoning blends available on the market. McCormick's version contains chili pepper and paprika, whereas Slap Ya Mama Original Blend combines red pepper with standard ingredients like salt, black pepper, and garlic (the brand also sells a hot version). If you are particular about the quality of the ingredients included, there are plenty of store-bought varieties made from organic herbs and spices which you can find.