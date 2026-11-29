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If you're tired of making the same old Italian-style meatballs and want some variety and spice to amp up your meatball game, consider putting a Southern twist on the ground meat. There's no need for complicated techniques or Nonna-approved tips and tricks to achieve this; all you need is Cajun seasoning. This flavorful, moderately spicy blend from Louisiana has become quite famous thanks to trendy seafood boils, but it can also considerably boost the taste of meatballs.

Typically made of dried cayenne peppers, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, paprika, salt, and herbs like oregano or thyme, Cajun seasoning is loaded with spicy, savory, and aromatic flavors that can transform even the most bland ground meat mixture into something exciting. Since Cajun is a dry spice blend, just add it directly to the ground meat before combining all the ingredients and shaping them into meatballs.

Cajun already contains salt, so be mindful of how much extra you put in the dish or you run the risk of making the meatballs overly salty. As a general rule, 2 tablespoons of Cajun seasoning is good for every 1 pound of ground meat. This should be more than enough to enhance the flavor regardless of whether you're serving the meatballs on their own or incorporating them into a larger dish.