Maximize The Flavor Of Fried Chicken With Help From This Simple Store-Bought Ingredient
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Chicken, especially fried chicken, often tastes much better at restaurants than it does at home, but it all comes down to a few secrets that we non-professional cooks can also use. Some say the secret is brining the bird; others advocate for umami-enhancing MSG, but chef Kevin Cottrell, executive chef at Greensboro, North Carolina restaurant Machete, has a simpler suggestion to maximize the flavor. What he likes to do is add a pinch of store-bought bouillon powder.
As Cottrell tells The Takeout, "I use chicken bouillon for most home cooking whether there's chicken involved or not." Bouillon is made from broth that has been boiled down into a concentrate and then dehydrated. It can be reconstituted with water when needed as a base for soups and sauces, but it can also be left in its dried form to serve as a seasoning. According to Cottrell, when chicken bouillon is incorporated into a fried chicken recipe, "It's going to enhance how deep and savory the chicken tastes."
How to add bouillon powder to your fried chicken
In Kevin Cottrell's opinion, the best way to use bouillon powder when making fried chicken is to add it to the marinade. He suggests using about one teaspoon of bouillon per cup of liquid but reminds us that this ingredient may affect the other seasonings. As he explains, "It's about as salty as salt on its own, so for however much bouillon powder you add, you want to subtract that amount in salt." In addition, you can flavor fried chicken with bouillon by sprinkling it over the final product.
If you don't have chicken bouillon powder on hand, Cottrell doesn't recommend substituting with beef or vegetable since he prefers his food types to match up. He says, "I recommend chicken bouillon powder with chicken. Beef bouillon with beef pot roast. Vegetable bouillon for veggie dishes." If you don't mind a little experimenting, however, you can certainly try a different flavor. In fact, something like Knorr Tomato Bouillon Powder with Chicken Flavor ($5.92 for a 32-ounce jar at Walmart) might really be tasty.
What if you have bouillon cubes instead of powder? One cube usually equals about a teaspoon of powder, and when adding the bouillon cube to the chicken marinade, you can dissolve it first in a little hot water. Sprinkling it over the cooked fried chicken is a bit trickier, but this, too, is possible if you crush the cube with a rolling pin or a mortar and pestle.