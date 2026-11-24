In Kevin Cottrell's opinion, the best way to use bouillon powder when making fried chicken is to add it to the marinade. He suggests using about one teaspoon of bouillon per cup of liquid but reminds us that this ingredient may affect the other seasonings. As he explains, "It's about as salty as salt on its own, so for however much bouillon powder you add, you want to subtract that amount in salt." In addition, you can flavor fried chicken with bouillon by sprinkling it over the final product.

If you don't have chicken bouillon powder on hand, Cottrell doesn't recommend substituting with beef or vegetable since he prefers his food types to match up. He says, "I recommend chicken bouillon powder with chicken. Beef bouillon with beef pot roast. Vegetable bouillon for veggie dishes." If you don't mind a little experimenting, however, you can certainly try a different flavor. In fact, something like Knorr Tomato Bouillon Powder with Chicken Flavor ($5.92 for a 32-ounce jar at Walmart) might really be tasty.

What if you have bouillon cubes instead of powder? One cube usually equals about a teaspoon of powder, and when adding the bouillon cube to the chicken marinade, you can dissolve it first in a little hot water. Sprinkling it over the cooked fried chicken is a bit trickier, but this, too, is possible if you crush the cube with a rolling pin or a mortar and pestle.