Food trends come and go. On one end, you have TikTok trends and viral recipe hacks. On the other, you have the baked, boiled, and often overcooked dishes that are all too familiar to boomers. Casseroles tend to fall on the latter end.

A few casseroles have weathered the trends, like green bean casserole, which is now a Thanksgiving standby. It's worth revisiting recipes that have fallen out of favor, though. Your family may never forgive you if you serve unusual vintage casserole dishes (like the 1920s recipe featuring lima beans and marshmallows), but they'll likely welcome a creamy, '70s-style broccoli and cheddar bake.

Broccoli and cheddar casserole is green bean casserole-adjacent, but offers extra flexibility. It'll satisfy green bean lovers with its earthy, vegetal flavor, but offer green bean haters a welcome alternative. You can dress it up like a green bean casserole or customize it into an entirely new dish. However you choose to make it, it's bound to be a new family favorite.