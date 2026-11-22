This Creamy Side Dish That Dominated The '70s Is The Green Bean Casserole Swap You Need
Food trends come and go. On one end, you have TikTok trends and viral recipe hacks. On the other, you have the baked, boiled, and often overcooked dishes that are all too familiar to boomers. Casseroles tend to fall on the latter end.
A few casseroles have weathered the trends, like green bean casserole, which is now a Thanksgiving standby. It's worth revisiting recipes that have fallen out of favor, though. Your family may never forgive you if you serve unusual vintage casserole dishes (like the 1920s recipe featuring lima beans and marshmallows), but they'll likely welcome a creamy, '70s-style broccoli and cheddar bake.
Broccoli and cheddar casserole is green bean casserole-adjacent, but offers extra flexibility. It'll satisfy green bean lovers with its earthy, vegetal flavor, but offer green bean haters a welcome alternative. You can dress it up like a green bean casserole or customize it into an entirely new dish. However you choose to make it, it's bound to be a new family favorite.
How to make broccoli cheese casserole
Casseroles are meant to be easy, and broccoli cheese casserole is no exception. Like green bean casserole, many versions call for cream of mushroom soup; but unlike the classic bean dish, broccoli cheese casserole doesn't necessarily require a can of Campbell's. Want an authentic '70s recipe, sans 'shrooms? Use cream of potato soup instead.
Canned soup certainly adds historical accuracy, but it's not necessary for a creamy cheese casserole like this. Don't toss shredded cheese in with the broccoli and bake, though. The cheese needs something extra to keep it from splitting. Combine it with a roux, mac-and-cheese-style, or mix some milk and cream cheese in with the grated cheddar or gruyere.
Cheddar is a popular choice but you can experiment with other cheeses too. Combine broccoli with pepper Jack for a hint of heat, or use havarti for an extra-creamy texture and a subtle nutty flavor. Consider combining several types of cheese for extra nuance. Add-ins like rice, potatoes, or pasta will make it extra filling. You can also top the casserole with '70s-style cracker crumbs or crispy fried onions, though panko would give the dish a more modern touch. If you enjoy the broccoli and cheese combo, try other iterations of the iconic pairing. Throw a fondue party to keep with the '70s theme or make a copycat Panera broccoli and cheddar soup.