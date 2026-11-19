Trader Joe's Just Upgraded Its Iconic Peanut Butter Cups And Fans Are Swarming: 'This Might Be My Dream Snack'
Fans of Trader Joe's are often galivanting to the bakery for chocolatey items, and the beloved grocery chain has just released a new chocolate product that is even more irresistible. The Dark and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter and Salted Fudge Cups are a mouthful to say and to eat, but the name has only enticed the masses further. On a Reddit post sharing the news of the new treats, chocolate fans were already drooling, with one user writing, "i keep seeing these at TJs and i'm scared to buy them, bc i know i will LOVE them, and will just keep buying more. [sic]"
For anyone wondering how all those ingredients fit into one tiny cup, Trader Joe's took the liberty of placing a diagram on the label showcasing how it squeezed all that goodness inside. Trader Joe's shoppers have used the same Reddit thread to express equal parts joy and fear of the new fudge cups' sheer power. "This is gonna ruin my life," one user wrote. Another Redditor had already enjoyed the new snack, saying, "I just bought these and almost ate over half the container in one go — after leaving the gym." A 12-ounce container of Dark and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter and Salted Fudge Cups is $5.99, and a serving size is whatever makes you happy (or two pieces, according to the label).
Dark and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter and Salted Fudge Cups are a seasonal Trader Joe's item
Before any shoppers get up in arms over any alleged Trader Joe's changes, know that the iconic Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are still available. Trader Joe's even added in the description of the newly added cups, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," when talking about the classic dark chocolate cups. There will always be those who prefer the luxurious taste of the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, but if you're curious to try the new version, don't wait too long; these cups are a seasonal product.
As of now, the new cups only come in the 12-ounce bucket, but we can only hope that they join the classic dark chocolate cups at the register in the smaller bags for a little treat at check-out or for anyone who might not want a large amount. If you do get yourself a bucket, try using some for baked goods like cookies or brownies, mix them into your next bowl of ice cream, or enjoy them alongside a bowl of popcorn on your next movie night. The science behind peanut butter and chocolate being an irresistible combo is ready and available in case you need a logical reason to stock up before these Dark and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter and Salted Fudge Cups are gone.