Fans of Trader Joe's are often galivanting to the bakery for chocolatey items, and the beloved grocery chain has just released a new chocolate product that is even more irresistible. The Dark and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter and Salted Fudge Cups are a mouthful to say and to eat, but the name has only enticed the masses further. On a Reddit post sharing the news of the new treats, chocolate fans were already drooling, with one user writing, "i keep seeing these at TJs and i'm scared to buy them, bc i know i will LOVE them, and will just keep buying more. [sic]"

For anyone wondering how all those ingredients fit into one tiny cup, Trader Joe's took the liberty of placing a diagram on the label showcasing how it squeezed all that goodness inside. Trader Joe's shoppers have used the same Reddit thread to express equal parts joy and fear of the new fudge cups' sheer power. "This is gonna ruin my life," one user wrote. Another Redditor had already enjoyed the new snack, saying, "I just bought these and almost ate over half the container in one go — after leaving the gym." A 12-ounce container of Dark and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter and Salted Fudge Cups is $5.99, and a serving size is whatever makes you happy (or two pieces, according to the label).