Every Fast Food Chain Open On Thanksgiving 2026
Sure, Thanksgiving is a holiday already filled to the brim with appetizers, entrees, sides, and desserts, but there are plenty of reasons for heading to a fast food restaurant anyway. For one thing, not everyone participates in the holiday. But even for those who do, sometimes a pre-dinner snack is necessary or, sadly for some, dinner may not turn out as delicious as intended. Whatever the reason, there are quite a few fast food chains holding the door for hungry customers this Thanksgiving.
This will come as a relief for those who were ready to drive around aimlessly, hoping to find a location with its open sign on. You can confidently pick up a latte or hot chocolate for the whole family this Thanksgiving, some breakfast sandwiches to tide everyone over, or indulge in one of the picks on our best new Thanksgiving fast food menu items of 2026. Just make note of holiday hours by checking the franchise website or calling your nearest location. Don't be the one caught talking to a drive-through speaker with no one on the other side — and keep this list in your back pocket in case you need to make a Thanksgiving fast food run.
Starbucks
Even on Thanksgiving, most Starbucks locations will be open with reduced hours, so you can add to the staggering number of Pumpkin Spice Lattes sold each year. The best way to check your nearest location's hours is through the Starbucks app. No need to worry if you forgot to bring a dish; just pick up some coffee for the family on the way.
Dunkin'
There are a few things Dunkin' is still doing right in 2026, despite all the hate. For one thing, a lot of locations are open on Thanksgiving Day, even if the hours are reduced. However, Dunkin' operates on a franchise model, so not every restaurant stays open, but busier locations and those in travel areas will likely be open. Of course, it always pays to check your preferred location on the Dunkin' app. Grab yourself some coffee and donuts, or even some hash browns to kick off Thanksgiving with a snack you can be thankful for.
McDonald's
When you're unsure where to go or what's open, McDonald's always seems to be a beacon of light that leads to food. While not every location is open every day, or even 24 hours like they used to be, you can count on many McDonald's locations being open for at least limited hours on Thanksgiving Day. It's best to check the McDonald's app for open locations, as the company runs a franchise business model, but Thanksgiving operations are usually in the morning.
Burger King
It's likely that many Burger Kings will be open with reduced hours on Thanksgiving Day. Burger King is another restaurant that operates on a franchise business model. This means that whether the location is open for business on the holiday or not can depend on factors like staffing, how busy that specific restaurant is, and whether or not the franchise owner chooses to remain open.
Wendy's
You don't have to skip out on a Frosty just because it's Thanksgiving. According to Wendy's website, many locations stay open for the holiday, though the hours may be reduced. If you're not sure whether your closest restaurant will be open, the best way to find out is via the Wendy's location finder, where you can check its hours.
Whataburger
Whataburger loyalists can rest easy knowing that many locations will remain open on Thanksgiving. Of course, how long your closest Whataburger is open on that day depends on how busy that specific restaurant is. This means that you may have to visit a different location if your regular spot is closed.
Arby's
Unlike Christmas and New Year's Day, when nearly everything is closed for the holiday, Thanksgiving is more of a case-by-case situation. For example, many Arby's locations will be open on that day with reduced hours. However, Arby's also runs as a franchise, so much of the decision is based on the franchise owner's discretion and how busy that specific location is.
White Castle
You can depend on White Castle being open on Thanksgiving Day, because the famous sliders have become a part of many people's holiday festivities. Throughout the day, guests can swing by and pick up supplies to make the famed White Castle Turkey Slider Stuffing at home. Locations will also be open for regular business as well, so whether you're just picking up ingredients for the stuffing or grabbing a bite to eat, White Castle can be a part of your Thanksgiving celebration, too.
Popeyes
If turkey isn't your preferred bird, you can always pick up some chicken from your local Popeyes. Most Popeyes locations are open with reduced hours for the holiday. While it can vary, holiday hours are generally from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. Your best bet, however, is to first check with your nearest location.
Subway
While many Subway locations may be open for the holiday, the sandwich chain's Thanksgiving hours can vary depending on location. The company operates on a franchise basis, and holiday hours can be determined by the franchise owner. Additionally, some Subway locations are inside places like indoor shopping centers that may be closed for the holiday.
Jack in the Box
If you've got holiday hunger that not even a Thanksgiving dinner can satisfy, head over to Jack in the Box to get your fill. Many Jack in the Box locations are open during normal operating hours on the holiday. However, some may have slightly reduced hours for the occasion.