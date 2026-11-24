Sure, Thanksgiving is a holiday already filled to the brim with appetizers, entrees, sides, and desserts, but there are plenty of reasons for heading to a fast food restaurant anyway. For one thing, not everyone participates in the holiday. But even for those who do, sometimes a pre-dinner snack is necessary or, sadly for some, dinner may not turn out as delicious as intended. Whatever the reason, there are quite a few fast food chains holding the door for hungry customers this Thanksgiving.

This will come as a relief for those who were ready to drive around aimlessly, hoping to find a location with its open sign on. You can confidently pick up a latte or hot chocolate for the whole family this Thanksgiving, some breakfast sandwiches to tide everyone over, or indulge in one of the picks on our best new Thanksgiving fast food menu items of 2026. Just make note of holiday hours by checking the franchise website or calling your nearest location. Don't be the one caught talking to a drive-through speaker with no one on the other side — and keep this list in your back pocket in case you need to make a Thanksgiving fast food run.