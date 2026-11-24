The Hands Down Best Old-School Pizza Parlors In Every State For Ultimate Nostalgia
Many folks find something almost therapeutic about making their own pizza at home. Rolling up your sleeves, experimenting with how to make pizza dough, or even learning new and inventive ways for how to quickly whip up a DIY pizza that wows. In fact, people may be surprised to learn that the best homemade pizzas are actually the easiest to make. But as great as all that may be, sometimes you just want someone else to expend the elbow grease of working the dough, firing up the oven, and bringing that Italian masterpiece to you as you sit and relax.
That's when you go out, and when you do, you'll likely want to head to the best old-school pizza parlors that offer something a delivery box or modern, minimalist pizzeria just can't. And that is a trip down memory lane. We're talking wood paneling, vinyl booths, checkered table cloths, maybe even some stained glass and an arcade game or few.
These are the pizza parlors where the recipes have often been around for decades, the very walls themselves seem to have some real humdinger stories to tell, and a single slice can transport you right back to days gone by. From family-run institutions that have become landmarks to retro decor that still manages to whisk you away like the tastiest Italian time machine, these nostalgic spots in each state are the ultimate destinations for a delicious blast from the past.
Alabama: Davenport's Pizza Palace
Family-run Davenport's Pizza Palace has served patrons from its original, royally wondrous locale for over six decades. The menu sticks to pizza and salad, and the setting sticks to familiar, old-school charms (think checkered tablecloths, stained glass, old photographs, and arcade games). Founder Rex Hollis once introduced neighbors to pizza by walking pies door-to-door, and today, loyal families still come for a slice of the past.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Muldoon Pizza
Muldoon Pizza looks like it could've been lifted straight from the 1970s, with dim lighting, bright red booths, and checkered tablecloths setting the scene. The atmosphere has clearly struck a chord with diners, who describe the pizza parlor as delivering an instant nostalgia infusion alongside a satisfying slice. It seems timeworn seats, plastic pitchers, and good ol' pizza pies are the winning combination at this tasty time capsule.
(907) 333-7711
500 Muldoon Road, Anchorage, AK 99504
Arizona: Pizza Mart
Anchovies are among the old-school pizza toppings you almost never see ordered. Yet at Pizza Mart, customers can find these on the menu, served with a side of nostalgia. This retro stop has leaned into its vintage personality since its 1980s opening, from its old-school Pizza Hut-like slanted roof to onsite arcade games. Locals say little has changed over the years, which seems a-okay with them.
(480) 962-4233
1329 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85203
Arkansas: Rod's Pizza Cellar
From day one back in 1975, Rod's Pizza Cellar has held fast to its Italy-inspired comfort fare origins, including fresh-made dough daily. Inside, arcade games and an actual pizza buffet and full salad bar present a nostalgic pizza parlor persona. Ownership has changed, but the recipes and classic aesthetic remain, with customers still connecting the place with sweet memories of decades of delicious meals.
(501) 321-2313
3350 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71913
California: Casa Bianca Pizza Pie
Casa Bianca Pizza Pie has been bringing Chicago and Sicilian inspiration to the City of Angels for over 70 years, and its dining room looks the part. We're talking old-school neon signage, checkered tablecloths, and even an old-fashioned cash register. The dining room often fills with diners, while the classic "Pizza Pie" sign even appeared in Clint Eastwood's film adaptation of "Jersey Boys."
(323) 256-9617
1650 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Colorado: Romano's Italian Restaurant
Romano's Italian Restaurant has been welcoming folks to the same locale for what feels like eons, a single family whipping up magic using passed-down cherished recipes. Outside, a red awning and Italian flag colors set the tone. Inside, classic booths and Italian-inspired wall decor make the dining room feel like an old-fashioned trattoria. Longtime customers remember coming as children, and still call it a favorite today.
(303) 798-4944
5666 S Windermere St, Littleton, CO 80120
Connecticut: Willington Pizza House
Ordering the wrong amount of pizza is a mistake you want to avoid making, but at Willington Pizza House that is easier said than done, because at this old-fashioned pizza parlor, the slices have folks hungering for more. They also come here for the ambience, particularly the original spot's checkered cloths and stained glass lamps, giving it a real throwback feel. Did we mention they serve pineapple as a pizza topping, too?
Multiple locations
Delaware: Nick's Pizza Parlor & Bar
Nick's Pizza Parlor & Bar feels like the pizza parlors of the 1970s and '80s, even though its story technically started in 2021 as a pop-up. Today, checkerboard floors, old-school booths, stained-glass lamps, and arcade games deliver a full-on retro feasting ground. Visitors call it a blast from the past, and former locals say they miss so much about it, especially its unmistakable '80s atmosphere.
(302) 204-8700
1716 Marsh Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810
Florida: Satchel's Pizza
Let's just say seating options at Satchel's Pizza are eclectic, including a van, a greenhouse, even an airplane! The retro setting is packed with personality (think stained glass, art created by locals, live music, even a playground for pizza-loving tykes). Opened in a former pizza eatery, it's kept some original booths and tables for that old-fashioned pizza parlor vibe, while adding its own wonder and whimsy.
(352) 335‑7272
1800 NE 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609
Georgia: Mystic Mountain Pizza
Family-owned Mystic Mountain Pizza brings a psychedelic, throwback spirit to Blue Ridge, pairing wood-fired pies with the feel of a funky neighborhood hangout. Checkered tablecloths and vinyl booths bedeck the space, while a vibrant kaleidoscope of colors, vintage-style wall decor, and stained glass lamps crank things up on the personality scale. The pizza parlor also offers live music and old-school arcade games.
(706) 946-0378
4118 E 1st St, Blue Ridge, GA 30513
Hawaii: James Angelo's Underground Pizza
James Angelo's Underground Pizza brings Northeast-style pizza parlor vibes to Hawaii's Big Island, with the kind of old-school setup that feels straight from New York or New Jersey. Checkered tablecloths abound as larger groups gather around the locally famed Godfather Table. The nostalgic operation is run by owners customers clearly adore, making a stop at this mom-and-pop parlor an offer folks can't seem to refuse.
facebook.com/JamesAngelosUndergroundPizza
(808) 885-7888
64-974 Mamalahoa Highway, Waimea, HI 96743
Idaho: Second Avenue Pizza
From the moment its doors swung open to welcome diners in 1990, Second Avenue Pizza has kept its old-school character. Wood paneling, a no-frills dining room, and a pass-through view into the kitchen give the feel of a classic neighborhood pizza parlor, and its Juke Box Special, a whopping near-seven-pound pizza piled with pepperoni, sausage, salami, olives, mushrooms, and onions, gives another reason to get here.
(208) 263-9321
215 S 2nd Ave, Sandpoint, ID 83864
Illinois: Old School Pizza
Old School Pizza in Malta lives up to its name, but gives nostalgia a wonderfully unruly makeover. Neon accents, dim lighting, counter stools, and a bar-style seating area establish the retro mood, and everything from cartoon characters to pop culture references abound. Basically, the owner transformed an actual school building into a boldly decorated pizzeria, and clearly had loads of rules-be-darned fun while doing it.
facebook.com/oldschoolpizzamalta
(815) 981-8805
507 N 3rd St, Suite 2, Malta, IL 60150
Indiana: Barnaby's South Bend
Barnaby's South Bend has been an integral part of the city's family dining scene since George and Ruby Stratigos opened it in 1969. The family's restaurateur roots reach back even further, to a grill operated by the founder's grandfather. Today, wood paneling, trademark dim interior, and a peek-a-boo view into the pizza prep area provide an old-school pizza parlor character.
(574) 288-4981
713 E Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN 46617
Iowa: Leaning Tower of Pizza
Much to the delight of Des Moines diners, Leaning Tower of Pizza has been slinging slices since the 1960s. Its old-fashioned pizza parlor appeal is clear to see via checkered tablecloths, wooden booths, and an unfussy aesthetic that practically screams Italian trattoria. The kitchen makes much of its food by hand and even bakes pizzas in a traditional stone-deck oven, further forwarding the old-school feel.
(515) 964-0401
512 SW 3rd St, Ankeny, IA 50023
Kansas: Wilson's Pizza & Grill
Wilson's Pizza & Grill proudly rocks its independently owned identity, flying in the face of big pizza chains. The original location is modest and close-knit, with a no-frills setting placing the emphasis right on the pies ... and people sharing them. Owner Gary Wilson is passionate about keeping the restaurant connected to the community, often greeting diners himself. Talk about local pizza parlor energy customers crave.
(913) 621-4066
1801 Quindaro Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66104
Kentucky: Bonnie & Clyde's Pizza Parlor
Bonnie & Clyde's Pizza Parlor has been beloved by Louisville diners for decades, with an adoring following that even has its own Facebook group. The dining room has a lodge-esque look, with wood paneling and an actual fireplace giving the space a cozy, timeworn energy often attributed to olden-day pizza parlors. Basically it's a family-friendly tavern that customers claim as a longtime neighborhood favorite.
(502) 935-5540
7611 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40258
Louisiana: Tower of Pizza
At Tower of Pizza, customers are met with checkered tablecloths and a cozy atmosphere where hand-tossed pies tempt Metairie locals, and have kept diners returning for decades. Weekends bring folks together to share slices, while regulars' weekly visits become cherished rituals. Kids who grew up in these booths now bring their own families, keeping this classic pizza parlor alive for the next generation.
(504) 833-9373
2104 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002
Maine: Pat's Pizza Orono
Pat's Pizza Orono carries the familiar feel of an old-fashioned pizza parlor, where the customer appeal is almost as much about the aesthetics as the meal itself. The open kitchen window lets diners watch their pizzas being hand-tossed and baked, providing a simple, classic touch that makes the visit feel personal (like a neighborhood nook where the pizza arrives via culinary theater of sorts, old-school style).
(207) 866-2111
11 Mill St, Orono, ME 04473
Maryland: Matthew's Pizzeria
Dating back to the 1940s, Matthew's Pizzeria is Charm City's oldest pizzeria, still locally owned where it first began as a tiny bakery selling tomato pies. Its compact dining room is wonderfully non-flashy, featuring framed newspaper snippets as decor. Its now-iconic Crab Pie adds a distinctly local twist to the menu, which generations have trekked miles to indulge in, making it the ultimate "charm" of this city.
(410) 276-8755
3131 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
Massachusetts: Denly Gardens Old World Pizza
Denly Gardens feels like the neighborhood pizza parlor people hope never gets renovated, right down to its baby blue wooden booths. Here, dough is still hand-tossed for brick-oven pies made from the owner's Italian family recipes. Fourth-generation family members continue the work, while regulars bring memories of visits stretching back decades, grateful for a place to return to that has barely changed a bit.
(781) 335-9882
25 Lake St, Weymouth, MA 02189
Michigan: Loui's Pizza
At family-owned Loui's Pizza, the ceiling tells its own story, with signed Chianti bottles hanging overhead, turning decades of customer visits into nostalgic decor. Its Detroit-style square pies never fail to delight, and customers can order pizza and a pitcher, then savor their slice amid an atmosphere that seems to have completely bypassed modern trends, preferring to rock an old-school pizza parlor setting.
(248) 547-1711
23141 Dequindre Road, Hazel Park, MI 48030
Minnesota: Ronnally's Pizza
The red vinyl booths and low lighting at Ronnally's Pizza do much of the talking before the pizza ever arrives. The oldest restaurant in the city, Ronnally's has remained in its original roost since day one in 1979, and new owners have kept the same recipes and familiar atmosphere longtime customers hold dear. Regulars love how walking through the door snaps them straight back to the 1980s.
(651) 739-3823
1560 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125
Mississippi: R&B Brick Oven Pizza
A wood-burning brick oven is the heart of R&B, and an essential part of the handmade mentality that gives this place an old-fashioned energy. Dough is fresh-made daily, then hand-tossed before baking in the area's only old-school oven of its ilk. Checkered tabletops, wood-paneled walls, and vintage-style decor also steer the eatery clear of that run-of-the-mill, modern-day polish.
(228) 831-4411
19341 US 49, Saucier, MS 39574
Missouri: Monte Bello Pizzeria
Cherished Monte Bello Pizzeria rituals are what led the current owners to take over the neighborhood nook and ensure its torch stays burning. The checkered tablecloths and intimate dining room pair perfectly with recipes brought from Sicily by the original founding family. The pizzas, including scratch-made sausage and a top-secret cheese mixture, still come from those recipes, baked in the same 1960's ovens used from the start.
(314) 638-8861
3662 Weber Road, Lemay Township, MO 63125
Montana: Village Inn Pizza
Red cups, stained-glass hanging lights, familiar booths, and even an original Pac-Man machine are front and center at Village Inn Pizza, thanks to locals determined to save a Billings favorite. Although the restaurant moved from its original building, new owners brought along its same decor (even the original mixer and pizza oven, too). The A-frame landmark may be gone, but its nostalgic pizza parlor character remains.
(406) 656-6706
2455 Central Ave, Billings, MT 59102
Nebraska: Orsi's Italian Bakery & Pizzeria
Orsi's is more than a place to pick up pizza. It's a bakery, deli, and Italian market all rolled into one, and a surviving piece of Omaha's Little Italy to boot. The family-run shop turns out Sicilian-style pies alongside fresh bread, Italian meats, cheeses, and imported specialties amid walls splashed with neighborhood photos and newspaper snippets. Regulars still share sweet memories of this near-sacred space.
(402) 345-3438
621 Pacific St, Omaha, NE 68108
Nevada: Papa's Ranch House
Forget standard booths and checkered tablecloths, at Papa's Ranch House, nostalgia exists within a world of whimsy. Housed in a former 19th-century saloon and inn, the pizza stop mixes wood-fired pies with antique displays, vintage games, and mountains of memorabilia. Old-school tunes fill the air while diners wander rooms stuffed-to-the-gills with collectibles. It's a less conventional pizza parlor that still brings an incredible slice of sentimentality.
(775) 404-1005
100 Main St, Wadsworth, NV 89442
New Hampshire: Anika's Pizza
Pac-Man, movie posters, and vinyl booths make a stop at Anika's Pizza into a time-traveling trip to the 1980s. The family-owned pizza parlor leans into the decade with wood-paneled walls, memorabilia, and a counter-service setup that feels awesomely old-school. Even the pizza names join the fun, with movie-inspired choices such as the Beetlejuice, making even the menu a delicious throwback to that rad decade.
(603) 476-2655
1008 Whittier Highway, Moultonborough, NH 03254
New Jersey: Kinchley's Tavern
Since welcoming its first diner in 1937, Kinchley's Tavern has given locals a place to gather over beloved bar pies. Checkered tables, wood, brick, and even model trains create a comfy, timeworn setting chock-full of nostalgia. The spot stays busy (always a good sign), and servers remember regulars. The famed bar pie recipe has remained unchanged, keeping this neighborhood classic deliciously consistent.
(201) 934-7777
586 N Franklin Turnpike, Ramsey, NJ 07446
New Mexico: Giovanni's Pizzeria
Checkered floors and tablecloths, plus touches of green give Giovanni's Pizzeria a familiar neighborhood Italian joint feel. For transplants from New Jersey and New York, the atmosphere brings back memories of the cozy parlors they grew up with. Locals praise its East Coast-style pies, while remembering visiting with grandparents who cherished the place. That emotional connection is a huge part of the nostalgic charm.
(505) 255-1233
921 San Pedro Drive SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
New York: John's of Bleecker Street
Graffiti-covered wood paneling, checkerboard floors, and more make John's of Bleecker Street feel like a living record of NYC history. For over a century, this family-run pizza parlor has baked whole pies (never slices) in coal-fired brick ovens. The eating area boasts decades of diner scrawls and doodles, surrounding patrons with a sense of nostalgia fueled by years of shared meals and stories.
(212) 243-1680
278 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
North Carolina: Good Company Pizza
Family-run, Swannanoa-based Good Company trades the usual old-school pizza parlor passport to Italy for a trek to the 1980s, complete with arcade games, Skee-Ball, and more. Patrons can flit from a pizza to a round of games, and even enjoy a scoop of gelato amid a throwback decor that hits especially close to home for anyone who grew up in the era.
(828) 581-0132
2334 US-70, Swannanoa, NC 28778
North Dakota: Sammy's Pizza & Restaurant
Wooden booths and the same address since the 1950s give Sammy's Pizza & Restaurant the settled-in feel of a true old-school pizza parlor. Among the Peace Garden State's first pizzerias, this Fargo location hosts locals craving its thin-crust pizza served with a nostalgic side of history. Some even repeat the tale that Bob Dylan himself once worked here briefly. Talk about a throwback.
(701) 235-5331
301 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Rubino's Pizza
Glowing roadside signage points the way to Rubino's, a community fixture that's occupied the same spot since the 1950s. Inside, the intimate room boasts simple booths and a dining space that has changed little over the years. The draw is its crispy-thin pizza, served without fuss. Bring cash, because this family-owned holdout keeps that old-fashioned policy, which honestly makes perfect "cents" for an old-school pizza parlor.
(614) 235-1700
2643 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209
Oklahoma: Ken's Pizza (Sapulpa)
Cozy, vibrantly-hued vinyl booths and wood-paneled walls set a nostalgic scene at Ken's Pizza in Sapulpa, where the room still looks like a neighborhood pizza parlor circa 1970-or-80-something. Customers liken its feel to the family-owned pizzerias visited in childhood. The pizza buffet and full salad bar (rarely seen in today's more modern eateries) add to the old-fashioned, nostalgic feel.
(918) 224-1562
750 E Taft Ave, Sapulpa, OK 74066
Oregon: Retro Pizza Co.
The ping of pinball bells, neon glow from video screens, and smell of fresh-cooked pizza make a stop at Retro Pizza Co. feel like a meal from another decade. The pizza spot pairs slices with arcade games, while brick walls surround all the old-school fun. The kitchen even boasts an old-fashioned slate oven, offering diners a window to the past ... and literal window into pizza creation.
(971) 259-1151
510 Trade St, Amity, OR 97101
Pennsylvania: The Original Tacconelli's Pizzeria
The original Port Richmond shop is where the Tacconelli family's brick-oven story began, and the kin are still making pies the old way. Giovanni Tacconelli first built the oven for bread before turning to tomato pies (using dough, sauce, and a wee bit of cheese). Blue booths and wooden walls spark nostalgia, while the old-school, one-oven operation means every pie is made to order.
(215) 425-4983
2604 E Somerset St, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Rhode Island: Checkers Pizza
A pinball machine circa 1970s and authentic arcade games give Checkers Pizza a playful old-school charm. Tucked into a zero-frills strip mall, this pizza parlor stays casual with colorful retro decor rather than a fancy-pants, polished aesthetic. The chance to play a round or two offers nostalgic entertainment, and for customers who grew up eating here, each visit brings back memories that still feel, and taste, familiar.
(401) 324-5050
879 W Main Road, Middletown, RI 02842
South Carolina: Pizza Lane
Neon lights announce Pizza Lane before you set foot inside, and the decor gets more nostalgic from there. Checkerboard floors, a jukebox, and mountains of vintage memorabilia create a gloriously busy backdrop. The restaurant grew out of a Pizza Inn, and new ownership kept its old, familiar character while refreshing the space. Generations have made memories here, and the collectibles give youngsters plenty to discover between bites.
(803) 773-4351
460 Broad St, Sumter, SC 29150
South Dakota: Charlie's Pizza House
Black-and-red checkered flooring (think the coolest plaid shirt ever), paired with dim lighting and an old-school bar, give Charlie's Pizza House a look that has endured since its opening in the 1950s. The state's oldest pizza house has kept its old-school character, offering booths and tables alongside the bar's full lineup of taps. Even its newer Sioux Falls location was designed to carry over the original's familiar atmosphere and throwback decor.
Multiple locations
Tennessee: Big Ed's Pizza
Big Ed's Pizza has been serving customers since 1970, from a space filled with the same booths from the building's once-drugstore days, as well as stained glass lamps, checkered tables, memorabilia and more. Through the open kitchen, diners can watch pizzas being made by hand using Big Ed's original recipes, baked in stone floor ovens, then snipped into slices with scissors. Now, that's nostalgic.
(865) 482-4885
101 Broadway Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830
Texas: Nonno's Family Pizza Tavern
Nonno's Family Pizza Tavern sports its throwback credentials proudly, right down to its website's declaration: "WE HAVE NO PHONE." In an age of near-endless modern apps, that's rare. Add to that neon lighting, lime-green booths, stained-glass Pizza Hut-style lamps, arcade games, and more? You've got unmistakable old-school personality with '80s character to boot. Did we we mention it was also named Best Pizza Joint of the Year?
1613 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77006
Utah: Louie's Pizzeria
Checked tablecloths and the telltale pings of arcade games make Louie's Pizzeria feel like the pizza parlors families fondly recall from days past. The local-owned eatery set out to revive that classic sit-down experience, and its adjoining Main Street Arcade makes the pairing all the more nostalgic. Even after a change in ownership, Louie's kept its name and original recipes, preserving both familiar flavors and throwback atmosphere.
(801) 784-8781
1095 N Main St, Layton, UT 84041
Vermont: Pizzeria Corinna
Pizzeria Corinna is modeled after the pizza parlors of the'80s and '90s, complete with checkerboard floors and comfy booths. Its playful nostalgia extends to the menu, including items named after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a wink to when sewer-dwelling heroes ruled TV. Even the restaurant's name is sentimental, honoring the founder's daughter. Basically, it's a throwback with a whole lotta cheese and even more heart.
(802) 662-5038
1 Market Place, Suite 13, Essex Junction, VT 05452
Virginia: Pizzeria Delores
Announced by neon signage and a classic awning, Pizzeria Delores was built around its founders' shared dream of opening their own slice shop. Sicily-inspired whole pies are on offer here, amid an atmosphere totally on par with a classic neighborhood pizza joint. Here, canary yellow booths, checkerboard floors, wood paneling, and stained glass lamps give the intimate dining room a nostalgic energy that instantly makes guests feel at home.
(804) 929-5545
3001 W Clay St, Richmond, VA 23230
Washington: Dirty Dave's Pizza Parlor
Customers better bring their quarters to Dirty Dave's, which has paired its pizza with arcade fun since the 1970s. Generations have played the nostalgic machines here, including the beloved Chicken Machine (you know the one, with the giant claw fishing for prizes). Families return for food and nostalgia, with longtime customers sharing great memories of the neighborhood pizza joint they grew up adpring.
(360) 456-1560
3939 Martin Way E, Olympia, WA 98506
West Virginia: Old School Pizzeria
The name's literal at Old School Pizzeria, which occupies a former schoolhouse. Its owners lean into that scholarly history with memorabilia-covered walls, a pool table, and arcade games. The old-fashioned aesthetic extends to the food, with everything from the dough to the sauce, and the breadsticks being scratch-made, drawing on the owner's grandmother's longtime pizza-shop traditions. Even the kitchen equipment is antique.
(304) 980-2826
224 S Robert Stone Way, Reedsville, WV 26547
Wisconsin: Caradaro Club Pizza
Milwaukee pizza history comes with the territory at Caradaro Club, which carries on the recipe of the city's original pizza club, first welcoming customers way back in 1945. Founders John Caravella and Joe Todaro gave the place its name, while Joe and Agatha Todaro created the signature thin-crust pizza. Today, that recipe remains a cherished fixture, alongside checkerboard floors and Italian scenes painted on the walls.
(414) 476-7700
5010 W Vliet St, Milwaukee, WI 53208
Wyoming: Sally's Classic Pizza
Sally's Classic Pizza takes its nostalgic throwback motif seriously, with checkerboard floors, memorabilia, and a jukebox bringing '50s and '60s feels. Arcade games add another dose of throwback fun, but the real bonus awaits at the onsite Ice Cream Garage. There, an old-fashioned counter serves hand-dipped ice cream, malts, and more. Pizza followed by a nostalgic sweet treat? That's one winning double feature.
(307) 347-2453
1214 Big Horn Ave, Worland, WY 82401
Methodology
While perusing these old-school pizza parlors, we searched for places where nostalgia is an integral part of the experience. We considered not only longstanding local institutions, but also pizza eateries that boasted aesthetics designed to bring that same retro parlor vibe. From sentimental family histories and original recipes using traditional preparation methods to decor details that give dining rooms unmistakable throwback personality (think vinyl booths, checkerboard floors, neon signage, memorabilia, arcade games, and more), we scouted it all. We also considered customer feedback, particularly how these special restaurants preserve, or revive, sit-down pizza culture for new generations.