Is McDonald's Open On Thanksgiving Day 2026? Holiday Hours Explained
Whether you work a night shift and know you'll be hankering for your usual Mickey D's breakfast on Thanksgiving morning, plan on driving to the in-laws' place last minute and have your heart set on some drive-thru, or simply need a backup option in case your turkey isn't quite defrosted when you try to deep fry it, there's no shame in planning for fast food on Thanksgiving. But with the holiday often ranking as America's most popular, it makes sense to wonder whether your favorite spots will be open. (Won't the staff be grumpy about missing their pecan pie?) If you're hoping for McNuggets on Thanksgiving, you may well be in luck.
Last year, all McDonald's restaurants were open on Thanksgiving. And while we're still awaiting an official 2026 announcement from Golden Arches HQ, it's likely that the same will happen this year. Stores do tend to have reduced hours on holidays, so you shouldn't rely on the usual Thursday schedule. Some locations will also have fewer staff than usual (so the real pecan pie lovers should be able to stay home) and occasionally reduced menus; something to keep in mind.
What are McDonald's Thanksgiving hours?
The exact hours McDonald's restaurants will be open varies by store. Most locations are franchised, which means the private owners get to decide holiday hours. But given the huge number of McDonald's stores in the United States (over 14,000), you should be able to find one close by with a schedule that suits your needs. Why not use the McDonald's restaurant locator to explore your options?
Once you've confirmed the restaurant is within easy travel distance, you can call the store to inquire about their holiday hours if that info isn't already available online. You can also check social media, where some branches post holiday hours, but this isn't foolproof as it's another thing that's up to franchise owners. All you need to do is a little sleuthing and you can almost certainly secure those Thanksgiving McNuggets before you have to pretend you like dry turkey! And if you're really lucky with your local restaurant, you might be able to grab a Holiday Pie while you're there.