Whether you work a night shift and know you'll be hankering for your usual Mickey D's breakfast on Thanksgiving morning, plan on driving to the in-laws' place last minute and have your heart set on some drive-thru, or simply need a backup option in case your turkey isn't quite defrosted when you try to deep fry it, there's no shame in planning for fast food on Thanksgiving. But with the holiday often ranking as America's most popular, it makes sense to wonder whether your favorite spots will be open. (Won't the staff be grumpy about missing their pecan pie?) If you're hoping for McNuggets on Thanksgiving, you may well be in luck.

Last year, all McDonald's restaurants were open on Thanksgiving. And while we're still awaiting an official 2026 announcement from Golden Arches HQ, it's likely that the same will happen this year. Stores do tend to have reduced hours on holidays, so you shouldn't rely on the usual Thursday schedule. Some locations will also have fewer staff than usual (so the real pecan pie lovers should be able to stay home) and occasionally reduced menus; something to keep in mind.