The Chain Chicken Wings That Are Pretty Good, Despite All The Hate

Chicken wings are arguably one of America's favorite foods. There are entire chains that focus solely on wings, like Wingstop, which is killing it in all kinds of ways, and they're readily available almost anywhere. But where there are good wings, there are also plenty that are maligned. From my research (aka my experience eating them), the wings that take the most flak are from pizza chains, since many pizzerias don't have deep fryers. That would include Domino's (we ranked their wings here) and Papa Johns, which run wings through conveyor ovens for pizza.

Despite the lousy wings from those two pizza companies, there is one pizza chain that's deep frying them on premises, and it might not be one that you expect. Pizza Hut's wings are surprisingly good, and Reddit users are willing to argue for them. In one post about Pizza Hut's wings, a user posted a photo of an order and wrote, "I may get a lot of hate for this, but it's a hill I'm willing to die on. WHEN MADE RIGHT, Pizza Hut wings are soooo good."

The photo above is an order from my local Pizza Hut. I can confirm that it does fry its wings; I saw the deep fryers in the back. And one reason that these wings are actually better than you'd expect lies in the fact that Pizza Hut has its own wing brand, called WingStreet. Those are the same wings you get when you order wings with your pan pizza at Pizza Hut. If a major brand is confident enough to brand its own line of wings, you know it's at least putting forth some effort.