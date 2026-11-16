The Chain Chicken Wings That Are Pretty Good, Despite All The Hate
Chicken wings are arguably one of America's favorite foods. There are entire chains that focus solely on wings, like Wingstop, which is killing it in all kinds of ways, and they're readily available almost anywhere. But where there are good wings, there are also plenty that are maligned. From my research (aka my experience eating them), the wings that take the most flak are from pizza chains, since many pizzerias don't have deep fryers. That would include Domino's (we ranked their wings here) and Papa Johns, which run wings through conveyor ovens for pizza.
Despite the lousy wings from those two pizza companies, there is one pizza chain that's deep frying them on premises, and it might not be one that you expect. Pizza Hut's wings are surprisingly good, and Reddit users are willing to argue for them. In one post about Pizza Hut's wings, a user posted a photo of an order and wrote, "I may get a lot of hate for this, but it's a hill I'm willing to die on. WHEN MADE RIGHT, Pizza Hut wings are soooo good."
The photo above is an order from my local Pizza Hut. I can confirm that it does fry its wings; I saw the deep fryers in the back. And one reason that these wings are actually better than you'd expect lies in the fact that Pizza Hut has its own wing brand, called WingStreet. Those are the same wings you get when you order wings with your pan pizza at Pizza Hut. If a major brand is confident enough to brand its own line of wings, you know it's at least putting forth some effort.
Why Pizza Hut wing's are actually good, with one major drawback
As I mentioned, Pizza Hut's wings are fried, which gives them a crispier exterior than its competitors. I admit, they could probably use another minute in the fryer to get a more aggressively crispy skin, but this isn't a deal breaker. I liked the Buffalo Burnin' Hot sauce, which, despite its name, isn't too intense, but does have a slight kick that grows after you take down a few. Overall, they're much better than the gristle-heavy or strangely soft baked ones you get at other chain pizzerias.
The main drawback with Pizza Hut's WingStreet wings is the same problem that many of us have with wings these days, and that's the price. Man, are these wings steep, and we're well past that pandemic price spike for wings. While they're an average-sized chicken wing, an order of six at my local Pizza Hut in Chicago will run you a wild $12.29, which is about $2 per wing. Compare that to my local Wingstop (which is literally next door), where the wings cost about $1.50 per when you order 10 (and we tried and ranked every Wingstop flavor here). In terms of price, Pizza Hut's are so expensive that you may have second thoughts. But as an eating experience, they're actually pretty good, and aren't a bad choice if you want decent wings with your pizza for once. So don't knock 'em till you try 'em.