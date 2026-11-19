Stouffer's Vs Marie Callender's: Who Makes The Better Frozen Chicken Alfredo?
While there is technically an Italian version of Alfredo sauce consisting of just butter and cheese, you don't have to follow Italy's rules to make great fettuccine Alfredo. The Italian-American version, full of heavy cream and garlic, might not always be better than its European equivalent, but it is, at least, quite a bit easier to prepare decently without top-quality ingredients. In fact, a luscious, three-ingredient Italian-American Alfredo sauce is rich enough that it works pretty well as part of an affordable, premade entree from the freezer aisle. With chicken it becomes a complete — if admittedly a bit unhealthy — meal.
Including stores with their own proprietary products, like Trader Joe's, whose spicy Alfredo topped a ranking of 10 Trader Joe's frozen pasta meals, there are quite a few takes on the classic dish available in grocery stores. However, arguably the top two chicken Alfredo brands without store exclusivity found at most major retailers, are Stouffer's and Marie Callender's. I picked up each brand's' take on the dish from my local Smith's and Vons supermarkets and tried them both. Ahead are my thoughts on each product, before my pick for which is the superior frozen chicken Alfredo.
Taste test: Marie Callender's Chicken Alfredo
While I wouldn't normally prepare a microwavable meal in the oven, I had to make both chicken Alfredos in one sitting, and each dish required about 20 minutes in the microwave. Rather than essentially run my microwave for 40 minutes straight, I ended up making them in the oven instead. Even though Marie Callender's chicken Alfredo was larger than Stouffer's, it spent five fewer minutes in the oven, which I was afraid would result in a watery or somehow underheated product. Those fears turned out to be unfounded — the consistency of the Marie Callender's sauce was one of the product's strengths. Not only was it adequately thick, but there was just enough sauce to coat every bite of pasta and chicken without any excess behind in the tray.
The flavor of Marie Callender's Alfredo sauce was buttery first and foremost, with some sharp cheese coming through in its aftertaste. The pasta was pretty soft, but that felt like par for the course for a frozen dinner. Meanwhile, the chicken was just tender enough, and uniformly so, lacking bites with excessive firmness. The seasoning on the chicken added a bit of a spiced, roasty flavor, albeit subtly. Altogether, Marie Callender's Chicken Alfredo checked every box a chicken Alfredo should, with the extreme butteriness of its sauce standing out as its best quality.
Taste test: Stouffer's Chicken Alfredo
Stouffer's is responsible for a few of the 12 best frozen dinners that can feed a whole family, and even if its Chicken Alfredo is technically smaller than Marie Callender's, it's still enough for at least two or three people. That said, I found its ratio of ingredients unideal. For example, I felt like I ended up without chicken in bites more times than not. Plus there was a little too much sauce, meaning a decent amount of it pooled in the bottom of the tray rather than adhering to the chicken or pasta. Nevertheless, the sauce was gooier than its Marie Callender's counterpart — if there was less of it, its consistency probably would have seemed like a positive quality.
Whereas the flavor of the Marie Callender's sauce was butter-forward, I got virtually no butter or cream in my Stouffer's Alfredo. Rather, it just tasted like cheese, which contributed a little bit of sharpness and some of umami. I also picked up a sort of sour note that I didn't love. A cheese-forward Alfredo sauce could certainly be a good thing in theory, but I felt that Stouffer's used subpar cheese, resulting in a mediocre sauce. Its chicken, rather, was the best component flavor-wise, contributing a strong, roasty flavor whenever it was part of a bite. While I enjoyed my tray of Stouffer's Chicken Alfredo, it certainly wasn't without a few pronounced flaws.
Final verdict: Marie Callender's chicken alfredo is better than Stouffer's
Prior to trying both brands' chicken Alfredos, I didn't have much of an opinion on Marie Callender's versus Stouffer's. That said, when The Takeout determined eight frozen lasagnas you should never buy and eight you should, Marie Callender's warranted a recommendation whereas Stouffer's did not. That reflects my findings — even if I thought Stouffer's Chicken Alfredo was solid, it fell well short of Marie Callender's.
The two biggest factors that set Marie Callender's apart from Stouffer's were its flavor and its ratio of ingredients. Marie Callender's Alfredo sauce was butter-forward and full of ample cheese and heavy cream, while Stouffer's Alfredo sauce just tasted like mediocre cheese. Plus, an excess of sauce and a lack of chicken made it hard to put together an ideal Stouffer's bite. Comparatively, there was plenty of chicken and just the right amount of sauce in my Marie Callender's tray. Technically, not everything from Marie Callender's is a winner, with a frozen Marie Callender's fall pie falling short of expectations. Its chicken Alfredo, however, is about as good as a freezer aisle entree gets, besting Stouffer's chicken Alfredo by a considerable margin.
How do Stouffer's and Marie Callender's prices and nutritional content compare?
Due to either gaslighting from the Smith's website's inventory or my inability to find a section where chicken Alfredo was stocked separately from the rest of the frozen Marie Callender's entrees, I ended up buying my chicken Alfredos at two separate stores — each on the same street, within a couple miles of one another, near my home in the suburbs of Las Vegas. At my Smith's, Stouffer's Chicken Alfredo was $10.00. At my Von's, Marie Callender's Chicken Alfredo was $9.99. Since the Marie Callender's product is larger, that was ultimately the better deal.
Nutritionally, a 1-cup serving of Marie Callender's Chicken Alfredo totals 330 calories, 17 grams of fat, 7 grams of which is saturated fat, 65 milligrams of cholesterol, 860 milligrams of sodium, 26 grams of carbs, 1 gram of fiber, 3 grams of sugar, and 18 grams of protein. An equivalent 1-cup serving of Stouffer's Chicken Alfredo equals 330 calories, 14 grams of fat, 8 grams of which is saturated fat, 65 milligrams of cholesterol, 950 milligrams of sodium, 32 grams of carbs, 2 grams of fiber, 4 grams of sugar, and 18 grams of protein. So, while both products are comparable and each has its advantages, Marie Callender's has a slight edge in the nutrition department, courtesy of lower saturated fat, less sodium, less carbs, and less sugar.
How I compared these two products
I picked up my box of Stouffer's Chicken Alfredo at my local Smith's store, located near my home in the suburbs of Las Vegas, before buying Marie Callender's Chicken Alfredo at a nearby Vons. Since the Stouffer's product sat at room temperature in my car for a little longer than Marie Callender's, I stored them in my freezer for an hour or so at home before preparing them. Making both chicken Alfredos in the microwave seemed like a bad idea, since they called for about 20 minutes of microwave time each, so I followed their oven instructions instead.
While I put them in the oven at the same time, Marie Callender's required five fewer minutes, so I tried that one first, once it was done. After I had recorded all of my initial thoughts on the Marie Callender's product, my Stouffer's chicken Alfredo was ready. After I had my thoughts on Stouffer's down, I alternated bites of both products to compare them more directly to one another. Altogether, I finished about a third of each. My assessments are based entirely on this experience, and not any past thoughts I may have had on the featured brands or products.