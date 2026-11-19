While there is technically an Italian version of Alfredo sauce consisting of just butter and cheese, you don't have to follow Italy's rules to make great fettuccine Alfredo. The Italian-American version, full of heavy cream and garlic, might not always be better than its European equivalent, but it is, at least, quite a bit easier to prepare decently without top-quality ingredients. In fact, a luscious, three-ingredient Italian-American Alfredo sauce is rich enough that it works pretty well as part of an affordable, premade entree from the freezer aisle. With chicken it becomes a complete — if admittedly a bit unhealthy — meal.

Including stores with their own proprietary products, like Trader Joe's, whose spicy Alfredo topped a ranking of 10 Trader Joe's frozen pasta meals, there are quite a few takes on the classic dish available in grocery stores. However, arguably the top two chicken Alfredo brands without store exclusivity found at most major retailers, are Stouffer's and Marie Callender's. I picked up each brand's' take on the dish from my local Smith's and Vons supermarkets and tried them both. Ahead are my thoughts on each product, before my pick for which is the superior frozen chicken Alfredo.