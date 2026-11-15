For Sweet And Spicy Seafood Tacos At Home, Add This Frozen Trader Joe's Find To The Mix

Tacos have become a mainstay of the American diet, and not just on Tuesdays. Simple ingredients and bold flavors make tacos a go-to favorite for weeknight meals, but it's easy to get stuck in a beef-and-cheese rut. Luckily, there are many ways to add variation to one of Mexico's most iconic street foods, and Trader Joe's has what you need to think outside the shell.

Shrimp Boom Bah is one of the many seafood items you shouldn't pass up at Trader Joe's. The crispy shrimp, which are tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce, make a flavorful change-up for taco night that can be prepared in under 20 minutes. The crispy texture and ideal balance of sweetness and heat pair perfectly with ingredients like cabbage slaw and tropical salsa. It's no wonder Trader Joe's shoppers are raving about the popular seafood find.

The Instagram account traderjoes5itemsorless posted a shrimp taco recipe that combined Trader Joe's Shrimp Boom Bah, shredded green cabbage, flour tortillas, and Trader Joe's Cilantro Salad Dressing. One follower wrote, "These were great! My husband and I agreed we would have them again." Other TJ's fans seem to agree: The item offers a vibrant twist on the same old taco.