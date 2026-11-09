Forget Butter: Cover Baked Potatoes In This Liquid If You Want The Skin 3x Crispier

Do you struggle to get crispy skins on your baked potatoes? According to Minoo Mahdavian, the cookbook author and content creator behind Minoo Makes Stuff, there's a simple fix. Mahdavian recommends rubbing potatoes with beef tallow first for crispy, flavorful skins. "Tallow is a super high-heat fat, so it crisps the skin instead of steaming it. It gives you this savoury, almost roasted flavour that oil can't match," she explains.

Fats like beef tallow help baked potatoes brown, but using too much can seal steam inside. It's one reason why roasted vegetables sometimes come out mushy instead of crisp, and it similarly makes for unappealing potato skins. Mahdavian recommends using "a tablespoon [of tallow] for every large russet."

Since tallow is solid at room temperature, you'll need to soften it on the stove or in the microwave before using it on your potatoes. "Melt it down first, and then rub it all over the potato with your hands, making sure to get into every crevice," Mahdavian explains.

Mahdavian recommends treating your tallow-rubbed potatoes just like any other baked potatoes, with one warning. "Don't swap anything out, just skip the foil. Foil traps steam and you lose the whole point," she says. She also recommends skipping the baking sheet and placing the potatoes directly on a rack instead. "Bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit on a rack allowing hot air to circulate underneath," she says. If you're worried about drips, place a baking sheet directly below the potatoes to catch any.