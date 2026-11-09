Forget Butter: Cover Baked Potatoes In This Liquid If You Want The Skin 3x Crispier
Do you struggle to get crispy skins on your baked potatoes? According to Minoo Mahdavian, the cookbook author and content creator behind Minoo Makes Stuff, there's a simple fix. Mahdavian recommends rubbing potatoes with beef tallow first for crispy, flavorful skins. "Tallow is a super high-heat fat, so it crisps the skin instead of steaming it. It gives you this savoury, almost roasted flavour that oil can't match," she explains.
Fats like beef tallow help baked potatoes brown, but using too much can seal steam inside. It's one reason why roasted vegetables sometimes come out mushy instead of crisp, and it similarly makes for unappealing potato skins. Mahdavian recommends using "a tablespoon [of tallow] for every large russet."
Since tallow is solid at room temperature, you'll need to soften it on the stove or in the microwave before using it on your potatoes. "Melt it down first, and then rub it all over the potato with your hands, making sure to get into every crevice," Mahdavian explains.
Mahdavian recommends treating your tallow-rubbed potatoes just like any other baked potatoes, with one warning. "Don't swap anything out, just skip the foil. Foil traps steam and you lose the whole point," she says. She also recommends skipping the baking sheet and placing the potatoes directly on a rack instead. "Bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit on a rack allowing hot air to circulate underneath," she says. If you're worried about drips, place a baking sheet directly below the potatoes to catch any.
What other fats can you use for crispy baked potatoes?
While tallow is full of flavor and perfect for high-heat cooking, it's not the only fat that can do the job. Mahdavian shies away from plain old butter, even though it's a baked potato classic, and recommends using ghee instead: "Ghee is the closest substitute for tallow," she says, adding that, "a neutral oil can be used in a pinch." Ghee has a higher smoke point than regular butter, so It'll give you the high heat you need for a crispy skin without sacrificing buttery flavor. You can find ghee in the international section of most grocery stores or you can make your own at home.
If you do end up using a neutral oil, opt for something with a high smoke point, like avocado oil or peanut oil. Those fats aren't as flavorful as tallow or ghee, but you can season your potatoes in other ways. Mahdavian recommends seasoning the outside of the potato before you bake it. "Mix in some garlic powder and smoked paprika and rub the potato," she explains. Once it's done, slice it open immediately and add your most creative baked potato toppings.