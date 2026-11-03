Kraft's New Mac And Cheese Flavors Are Already Dividing The Internet: 'This Is Crossing The Line'
Most everyone loves mac and cheese, and many people are willing to think outside the box it came in to get a little wild and creative with their mac and cheese recipes. There's nothing wrong with branching out on your cheese selection (just avoid these particular cheeses) or adding in any number of extras to up your mac and cheese game (think beef, bacon, fried onions, or kimchi). But there is a line you can cross when it comes to striving for mind-boggling mac beyond which you can never turn back. Some people on social media seem to think we're there now: Seriously, Kraft, Cinnamon Roll Mac & Cheese? What are you thinking? "This is crossing the line," someone commented on Instagram.
That's right, Kraft has just announced the release of two new mac and cheese flavors: Chili Crisp (okay, sure) and Cinnamon Roll (yikes). (People said the cinnamon rolls at Kroger were vile, but this just might take cinnamon roll repulsion to a whole new level.) The Chili Crisp flavor will be available at most major retailers for a limited time while the Cinnamon Roll flavor will be available only at Walmart, so if you're feeling curious get yours while you can.
What do people think of these new flavors?
Several folks on social media are legitimately excited about these new Kraft varieties. "I need these in my life," one Instagram comment read. "Honestly, I'm down," said the official Spaghettios account. Some are taking a diplomatic, middle-of-the-road stance: "Everyone thought the apple pie one a year or two ago was weird, but it honestly was pretty good. I'll give cinnamon roll a shot!" someone posted. Of course, many more of those commenting are team Chili Crisp, which is a far easier sell. "You had me at chili crisp. You lost me at cinnamon roll," was one understandable comment. "Cinnamon roll mac and cheese is the kind of idea that either ends careers or starts a cult. We are watching closely," another person joked.
By and large, the majority of Instagrammers are left scratching their heads in befuddlement while trying to restrain their gag reflexes. They simply can't get onboard with a cinnamon-roll-pasta-cheese hybrid, and the backlash is growing. Among the nauseated face emojis, people on Instagram are calling it everything from gross to disgusting to nasty. "Oh my gag!" was one person's take on the concept. "Eeeewwww," someone else said.
Some people got more graphic in their comments: "I'm getting diarrhea just thinking about this," was one such post. "Stomach gonna sound like boots in a dryer no thank you," was another. Others were more confused than angry. "Is it April Fool's Day?" someone wondered. And finally, a few Instagrammers directed their mac and cheese disdain directly toward the source. "Someone at Kraft needs a talking to," someone posted. "They call it Kraft because it's definitely not a crafted product. The k let's you know it's krap," someone else said.