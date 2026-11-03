Kraft's New Mac And Cheese Flavors Are Already Dividing The Internet: 'This Is Crossing The Line'

Several folks on social media are legitimately excited about these new Kraft varieties. "I need these in my life," one Instagram comment read. "Honestly, I'm down," said the official Spaghettios account. Some are taking a diplomatic, middle-of-the-road stance: "Everyone thought the apple pie one a year or two ago was weird, but it honestly was pretty good. I'll give cinnamon roll a shot!" someone posted. Of course, many more of those commenting are team Chili Crisp, which is a far easier sell. "You had me at chili crisp. You lost me at cinnamon roll," was one understandable comment. "Cinnamon roll mac and cheese is the kind of idea that either ends careers or starts a cult. We are watching closely," another person joked.

By and large, the majority of Instagrammers are left scratching their heads in befuddlement while trying to restrain their gag reflexes. They simply can't get onboard with a cinnamon-roll-pasta-cheese hybrid, and the backlash is growing. Among the nauseated face emojis, people on Instagram are calling it everything from gross to disgusting to nasty. "Oh my gag!" was one person's take on the concept. "Eeeewwww," someone else said.

Some people got more graphic in their comments: "I'm getting diarrhea just thinking about this," was one such post. "Stomach gonna sound like boots in a dryer no thank you," was another. Others were more confused than angry. "Is it April Fool's Day?" someone wondered. And finally, a few Instagrammers directed their mac and cheese disdain directly toward the source. "Someone at Kraft needs a talking to," someone posted. "They call it Kraft because it's definitely not a crafted product. The k let's you know it's krap," someone else said.