The Southern Fast Food Chain That's Taking McDonald's Breakfast Sandwiches Down A Peg

At The Takeout, we pride ourselves on our fast food breakfast sandwich knowledge. We've investigated ones that are Consumer Reports' highest-rated, looked into this year's new options from chains, and even asked pro chefs' opinions on popular breakfast sandwiches. And yet, even we managed to miss a key player. To be fair, this underdog has a compact reach. Biscuitville is a fast food breakfast chain that spans Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Open only for breakfast and brunch, the fast food brand has 85 restaurants and a history stretching more than 50 years.

This year, though, Biscuitville has entered the big leagues. Restaurants are now offering a biscuit loaded with smoked sausage, egg, and cheese. The combo is a classic, but it also bears a striking resemblance to McDonald's classic biscuit-based breakfast item of almost the same name.

Biscuitville's version is a little different, however. This elevated dupe features smoked link sausages from local, historic Swaggerty's Farm rather than the breakfast sausage patties you might expect. On top of that, there's cheese, onions, peppers, and a fried egg, all piled onto one of the restaurant's signature fresh-baked biscuits. Using locally sourced, small business products where possible is what makes Biscuitville unique as a Southeastern chain. And that's one level McDonald's, a huge multinational brand, really can't compete on.