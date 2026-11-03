The Southern Fast Food Chain That's Taking McDonald's Breakfast Sandwiches Down A Peg
At The Takeout, we pride ourselves on our fast food breakfast sandwich knowledge. We've investigated ones that are Consumer Reports' highest-rated, looked into this year's new options from chains, and even asked pro chefs' opinions on popular breakfast sandwiches. And yet, even we managed to miss a key player. To be fair, this underdog has a compact reach. Biscuitville is a fast food breakfast chain that spans Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Open only for breakfast and brunch, the fast food brand has 85 restaurants and a history stretching more than 50 years.
This year, though, Biscuitville has entered the big leagues. Restaurants are now offering a biscuit loaded with smoked sausage, egg, and cheese. The combo is a classic, but it also bears a striking resemblance to McDonald's classic biscuit-based breakfast item of almost the same name.
Biscuitville's version is a little different, however. This elevated dupe features smoked link sausages from local, historic Swaggerty's Farm rather than the breakfast sausage patties you might expect. On top of that, there's cheese, onions, peppers, and a fried egg, all piled onto one of the restaurant's signature fresh-baked biscuits. Using locally sourced, small business products where possible is what makes Biscuitville unique as a Southeastern chain. And that's one level McDonald's, a huge multinational brand, really can't compete on.
This Southern brand is modernizing
The Southern fast food spot might have been around since 1975, but it seems to have its eye on modernizing. The brand is following the same trends as much larger fast food chains, including the introduction of specialty drinks and seasonal limited-time menus. Several of Biscuitville's 2026 beverages wouldn't look out of place on a rundown of best new fast food drinks, in fact. This spring saw the introduction of Southern Punch, a lemonade with crushed peach and blue raspberry syrup, while in the fall, we got the Brown Butter Toffee Iced Latte with toffee pieces and cold foam.
The rest of the chain's food menu doesn't miss a beat, either. There are all the rich Southern breakfast favorites you'd expect — country ham, fried steak, cheesy grits — but there's also spicy fried chicken and honey biscuit, BLT, and even a low-carb platter. Plus, any sandwich can be ordered on a Biscuitville-exclusive Skinny Biscuit. From all this, it's evident that Biscuitville is keen to give modern customers what they want.
While expansion might be tough for a brand with such deep roots, not to mention the sourcing and hiring practices that reinforce its local ethos, Biscuitville is doing remarkably well with this strategy. It was named Best Fast Food Breakfast by USA Today Reader's Choice for four years in a row and made Southern Living's reader-submitted list of the 12 best Southern fast food in 2025. We hope this success will mean we all get to try a Biscuitville sandwich soon.