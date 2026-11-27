Ask anyone one born between 1946 and 1964 (also known as Boomers) about coffee, and you'll likely get an answer with phrasing like "hot," "drip," and "in my usual mug." Ask a younger coffee drinker, and you're more apt to hear an ode to oat milk, cold foam, saccharin syrups, and drinks with fancy foreign names even they find difficult to pronounce.

Granted, not every Boomer makes a beeline for a plain black brew, and not every Gen Zer looks for an iced latte leaning dangerously toward dessert. Still, coffee habits can reveal quite a generational divide. It's charming really, if you think of it as one person's routine being another person's "sooooo old-school" eye roll.

And while we're talking java, it's also true that misconceptions have stuck around across generations, so it's worth revisiting the biggest coffee myths you need to stop believing before declaring one brewing method, or one generation, as total has-beans. So let's raise our mugs to habits familiar to Boomers, from go-to orders to rituals that feel non-negotiable. We'll keep the generational teasing affectionate, because whether you take your coffee black or loaded with frou-frou add-ons and a hefty amount of syrups, we like to think we were all born to be wild ... maybe just not with our coffee orders.