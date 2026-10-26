The Grocery Store Bakery That Always Makes Its Bread From Scratch

A trip to the supermarket isn't always fun. You need paper towels, milk, dish detergents — not nearly as exciting as shopping for, say, a designer handbag. But there's one thing that makes grocery shopping so much more bearable: When you're hit in the face with the delightful smells of freshly baked bread and rolls, and sometimes even cookies, wafting past the Frito display and in your direction. Such is the case at Publix.

That's because the Publix bakery is busy making bread right there in the store — from scratch — and you get to enjoy the flour of its labor. Some of its in-house baked bread products include the Italian five-grain, sourdough, French bread, baguettes, and hoagie rolls. The bakers take pride in producing fresh bread for customers daily. "I love making Publix Handcrafted breads. I love it," one worker posted on Facebook. "Yesterday I mixed five different flours to make, from scratch, 14 different products. Today I baked those products," another employee said.

Although Publix makes much of its bread from scratch within each store's bakery department, that's not the case for every item in its bakery. Some items, such as certain cookies (think Crumbl dupes), muffins, cupcakes, and breads, are made in a centrally located Publix bakery plant and then shipped either ready-to-eat (and sell) or as dough, ready to proof and bake fresh in each store. Either way, you're sure to find fresh, good-tasting bread and baked goods at every location.