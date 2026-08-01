Publix Bakery Is Selling Crumbl Cookie Dupes At A Fraction Of The Cost
It's about time grocery stores started offering dupes of Crumbl's beloved cookies. Walmart delivers a solid King Krumb knockoff while massive Crumbl copycat cookies can be found on grocery store shelves and online. Now, Publix's bakery has its own version, offering two cookies around the price of a single Crumbl cookie — around $5.
Publix's dupes come pre-packed under the brand name Decadent with two of the same flavored cookies per package, including s'mores, vanilla celebration, double cookies and cream, double chocolate, and raspberry cream cheese, ranging from $6 or $7 up to a four-count assortment box costing $13. In a Reddit post discussing the cookies, one Redditor wrote, "Wow. Publix sells something cheaper than someone!?" A valid point, considering Publix is one of the most overpriced grocery store chains in the United States.
But is the low price because the cookies aren't comparable to Crumbl's? Reddit reviews are mixed on whether they're better or not, but for those in areas where the 2-count pack is $7, the price doesn't necessarily soften opinions on quality. One Redditor wrote, "The cookies are good but not $7 good." Meanwhile, one YouTuber (below) acknowledged the price difference before taste-testing all the cookie flavors and later stated Publix's Decadent double cookies and cream cookie was one of the best cookies they had ever had. At the end of the video they exclaimed, "These cookies are way better than Crumbl."
Price isn't the only difference between Publix's dupes and Crumbl
While Publix's Decadent cookie flavors aren't identical to Crumbl's classic or rotating flavors, the differences may actually be to the dupe's benefit. Publix's Decadent raspberry cream cheese cookie (a large, thick, and soft sugar cookie base with cream cheese frosting piped around a raspberry jam-like center) is reminiscent of Crumbl's raspberry cheesecake cookie, which featured a graham cracker-flavored cookie base layered with vanilla cheesecake frosting and raspberry topping.
However, based on countless Publix Decadent cookie taste tests shared on social media and comments on Reddit, the copycat flavor appears to be both a fan favorite and a preference over Crumbl's version. An Instagrammer reviewing the Decadent raspberry cream cheese flavor captioned the post, "Count your days Crumbl ... Publix is coming for you" and stated, "It's quite possibly the best cookie I've ever had, and I'm a chocolate gal." One Redditor wrote, "I hate to admit it. But I LOVE these cookies. Especially the raspberry cream cheese version. They are way more than just a cookie. Ooey gooey, rich, soft and full of flavor. Positively addictive. I'm glad they're $7."
A Publix bakery employee weighed in on a Reddit thread, claiming that the cookie dough is entirely different from Crumbl's, saying, "It's a cream cheese cookie dough, very different from the regular sugar cookies." Cream cheese is often used in cookie recipes to create a softer, more tender texture while adding richness, which could be one of the key differences some customers appreciate in Publix's Decadent cookies.