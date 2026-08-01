Publix Bakery Is Selling Crumbl Cookie Dupes At A Fraction Of The Cost

It's about time grocery stores started offering dupes of Crumbl's beloved cookies. Walmart delivers a solid King Krumb knockoff while massive Crumbl copycat cookies can be found on grocery store shelves and online. Now, Publix's bakery has its own version, offering two cookies around the price of a single Crumbl cookie — around $5.

Publix's dupes come pre-packed under the brand name Decadent with two of the same flavored cookies per package, including s'mores, vanilla celebration, double cookies and cream, double chocolate, and raspberry cream cheese, ranging from $6 or $7 up to a four-count assortment box costing $13. In a Reddit post discussing the cookies, one Redditor wrote, "Wow. Publix sells something cheaper than someone!?" A valid point, considering Publix is one of the most overpriced grocery store chains in the United States.

But is the low price because the cookies aren't comparable to Crumbl's? Reddit reviews are mixed on whether they're better or not, but for those in areas where the 2-count pack is $7, the price doesn't necessarily soften opinions on quality. One Redditor wrote, "The cookies are good but not $7 good." Meanwhile, one YouTuber (below) acknowledged the price difference before taste-testing all the cookie flavors and later stated Publix's Decadent double cookies and cream cookie was one of the best cookies they had ever had. At the end of the video they exclaimed, "These cookies are way better than Crumbl."