These Crumbl Cookie Copycats Are Hiding At Your Grocery Store (And They're Pretty Massive)
Crumbl has become a phenomenon among chain bakeries, and for good reason. Not only are its treats — particularly its oversized cookies — over the top, but Crumbl's social media virality has also won the intrigue of many. Now, you can get copycat Crumbl cookies at the grocery store for a fraction of the price you'd pay at the bakery chain.
Andersen's Crazy Cookies are dupes about as huge as Crumbl's, weighing approximately 5 ounces each. The treats closely resemble some of the classic and rotating flavors Crumbl offers (some of which made The Takeout's Crumbl cookie ranking), including frosted pink, churro, cookies n' cream, chocolate peanut butter, caramel macchiato, and chocolate chip.
What may be the best part about these knock-off cookies is that they're sold at grocery stores like Kroger and King Soopers for a dollar less than what you'd pay at Crumbl — $3.99 versus $4.99 for a single cookie. And sometimes they're on sale, too. The cookies are also available on Amazon, although they're priced the same as Crumbl's on there. Alternatively, they can be purchased directly from Andersen's website in cookie bundles at a slightly higher price per cookie but with free shipping.
While it can sometimes feel like a task to eat an entire box of Crumbl's massive cookies before they lose their freshness, Andersen's Crazy Cookies' individual packaging makes them convenient to eat on the go or save until you're ready to enjoy one. Keeping these snacks on hand also allows Crumbl fans the opportunity to have a copycat cookie whenever and wherever a craving hits.
Can Andersen's Crazy Cookies replace Crumbl?
You may be wondering about the taste. According to Amazon ratings and reviews, some cookie flavors are either a hit or a miss. Andersen's Crumbl-inspired churro cookie currently has a five-star rating, with reviews raving about the cookie's size, flavor, and soft texture. One reviewer wrote, "Delicious cookies that are huge [...] The cinnamon sugar frosting on the churro cookie is great. The texture of the cookie is awesome. Just the right balance between soft and chewy." Another recent review mentioned that although they received broken cookies, it didn't affect the freshness.
On the other hand, Andersen's frosted pink sugar cookie — similar to the classic fan-favorite pink sugar cookie at Crumbl — is just shy of a three-star rating, with many recent poor reviews mentioning that the cookies arrived either crumbly or completely broken and that the flavor didn't make up for the mess. Other flavors of Andersen's Crazy Cookies, including caramel macchiato, chocolate peanut butter, chocolate chip, and cookies n' cream, are rated in the three- to four- star range.
Oddly enough, while many Amazon reviews acknowledge the large size of Andersen's Crazy Cookies (similar to Crumbl), none actually say whether they taste like Crumbl's cookies. However, one Instagrammer's sassy video comparison of the two brands suggests that Andersen's Crazy Cookies may be in a league of their own and only stack up to Crumbl in the size department. Walmart's Crumbl dupes may offer a closer comparison to both the flavor and size of Crumbl's cookies.