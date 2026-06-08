Publix's Bakery Is Making A Viral Dessert That Has Customers Ready To 'Move Back To Florida'

Publix shoppers will soon be able to get a taste of TikTok's trendiest cake, or at least an approximation. On June 4, the chain posted a video on Instagram teasing sprinkle-covered "Dotcakes" which the video promises are coming soon. "We heard you like a certain type of cake," the chain captioned the ASMR-inspired video. "New Bakery goodness drops June 16." The post has racked up over 30,000 likes.

If you're not chronically online, you might be wondering what a Dotcake is — and why people are so excited that they're coming to Publix. The trend started with the New York-based Dotcake bakery, which sells nonpareil-crusted cakes in individual cups. The cakes have gone mega-viral. Customers wait for hours outside Butterfield Market, the New York grocery store where the cakes are sold, and social media sites are flooded with videos of fans digging in.

The virality of Dotcakes recalls a simpler time: The cakes are reminiscent of the sugary, rainbow-colored Insta-famous foods of the 2010s, like candy-crusted "freakshakes." If the relaunch of Starbucks' nostalgic Unicorn Frappuccino is any indication, colorful sweets may be due for a return.

The cakes themselves are simple. The sprinkles cover a thin layer of icing while the cakes itself comes in chocolate, vanilla, red velvet, funfetti, and vanilla chocolate chip (which of these flavors Publix will carry remains to be seen). They make for irresistible social media content, though. The coating of colorful, spherical sprinkles is dense enough to create a creme brulee-style crust, which makes a satisfying sound when you scrape or tap it with a spoon.