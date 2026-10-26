The Southern-Inspired Salad Boomers Ate At Every Cookout

Want to time-travel back to the 1950s and make a seven-layer salad of your own? Here are a few pointers: For starters, people often adjust their recipes according to ingredient availability and preference. So feel free to get a little creative and think outside the salad bowl, incorporating such ingredients as black-eyed peas, water chestnuts, olives, chickpeas, avocado, celery, or whatever else you're feeling in your salad-loving soul. For instance, cheddar is called for in many recipes, but try swapping it out for parmesan.

One important thing to strive for is good layering. This salad is not meant to be mixed, and certainly never tossed, at least until after serving — once it hits the plate, your guests can go crazy with the blending. But if you make your layers as even and nicely stacked as the tiers of a wedding cake, you'll have a salad the way it's really supposed to look.

It's also important to refrigerate your salad before serving. Some recipes say an hour is enough (and some even condone immediate serving after preparation), but the true seven-layer specialists swear that a salad really improves with at least 12 hours of refrigeration. Think of it as giving the dish the time to settle, get itself together, ponder life, and come out with a better attitude and consistency.

Other pro tips? Try adding a dash of Worcestershire sauce to the mayo-based dressing for a boost of flavor. You can also add some homemade (or store-bought, if necessary) ranch dressing to the mix. Or use yogurt instead of mayo if you want to make a slightly lighter version, as some recipes go quite heavy on the mayo — as much as 2 cups of mayo per one head of lettuce.