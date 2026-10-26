The Best Grocery Store Bakery Cinnamon Roll On Shelves Right Now Has Ultra-Creamy Frosting

In an ideal scenario, a cinnamon roll is tall, yeasty, pillowy-soft, and full of its namesake's cinnamon flavor. And while the best cinnamon rolls are homemade or from a bakery, the easiest option is to pick one up at the grocery store. We recently tried nine different cinnamon rolls from different grocery stores to see which supermarket chain makes the best roll in-house and we learned they range from dry and artificial-tasting to luxurious, perfumed, and sweet.

Our absolute favorite store-bought cinnamon roll came from none other than Whole Foods Market, whose oversized pastries nailed everything we want in a cinnamon roll. Unlike many other varieties, these rolls come in individual pieces rather than arriving fused in a pan, and that allows them to gain a crusty exterior while still maintaining a yeasty soft and moist interior. One detail our writer noticed was that the flavoring of the rolls was surprisingly nuanced. They noted, "Instead of cocoa, Whole Foods bakers expertly added molasses and two forms of cinnamon in the filling, which amped up the burst of spice with both bright and earthy notes." The one thing that really caught our attention was the frosting. Our writer said, "It was thick and smooth with a rich cream cheese flavor to cut through the sweetness."