Folks who have relished a plate of milk and store-bought cookies may have wondered whether they picked the best brand of treats, but have you ever thought about the drink itself? If you've been living under the assumption that all milk brands taste the same, we've got news for you. When The Takeout ranked 12 store-bought milk brands, it shone a light on just how different the beverage can be from all these producers. Various levels of creaminess, sweetness, and body were some of the significant factors that led our tester to determine that Rhody Fresh was hands-down the best moo juice people can buy.

If you've never heard of Rhody Fresh, you're not alone. The fact is that few people outside Rhode Island know it exists because it's a local brand that doesn't have widespread distribution. But our tester discovered that this hidden gem boasts a flavor unlike any other milk they tried. Subtle earthy and grassy notes combined with rich, full-bodied creaminess elevated this little-known brand to the cream of the crop.

We can hear folks now saying, "Isn't all milk rich and creamy?" Usually, yes, but various brands succeed in that department to different degrees. Identifying the sophisticated differences between various milk brands requires a well-honed palate, but it's the dairy farmers who care for the animals that are responsible for those nuanced whispers of flavor.