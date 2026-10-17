The Discontinued Old-School Soda From The '60s That We Seriously Want Back

The '60s were a great era. Those were the days of the Beatles. The first moon landing. And, of course, Tab Cola. Few diet drinks bring up more soda nostalgia or have more of a boomer (and beyond) fan base than Tab. Launched in 1963, Tab was Coca-Cola's first venture in the diet soft drink realm — way before both Diet Coke and Coke Zero (what's the difference between those two, anyway?).

The Tab name was chosen at random by an IBM computer with a little help from Coke's marketing team. (And the suggestion that it really stands for "Totally artificial beverage" is a bunch of hooey, though perhaps applicable.) Playing into the diet fads common in that era, Tab was advertised as a 1-calorie option for weight-conscious adults trying to stay slim, a "beautiful drink for beautiful people." But trimming down with Tab was only part of the picture.

The fuchsia-colored can, along with the sharply sweet and nearly pungent taste (it was primarily sweetened with saccharin), helped the drink develop a cult following that has lasted through the years. It has appeared in countless movies and TV shows (like "Jaws," "Ghostbusters," and "Seinfeld,") and people all over the internet profess their undying love and reverence for and allegiance to the soft drink — despite its untimely demise in 2020. "I'm 48, I started drinking it when I was like 6 ... i went on to make tab my only drink, I remember, when they would put 2 liters on sale ... I would buy 60 of them, Or I would buy about 60 twelve packs a year," one Tab fanatic posted on Facebook.