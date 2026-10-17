TikToker Uses Up Leftover Sourdough Discard In The Most Delicious Way

Creating a sourdough starter so that tasty homemade bread is always on the menu is a growing trend among DIY enthusiasts. Still, tossing the discard to feed the starter is a part of the process that many folks can't get behind. Fortunately, sourdough discard doesn't actually have to be discarded. You can use it to make waffles, granola, or enhance baked goods, just to name a few ways to save it from the waste bin. Another idea TikToker @cheriseypiecey came up with is turning leftover discard into a scrumptious pizza crust.

@cheriseypiecey Got extra sourdough discard you don't want to go to waste?? you gotta try this! Fastest easiest, most delicious sourdough starter pizza you will ever have! Made this for my kids this past week and they were OBSESSED! It is more tangy then traditional sourdough pizza since it's just straight starter, but if you love that tang, you gotta try this! #sourdough #pizza #sourdoughdiscardrecipe #sourdoughstarter ♬ Can't Stop – Red Hot Chili Peppers

As you can see in the video, creating homemade pizza dough from sourdough discard is about as easy as tossing it in the trash. Some viewers were surprised to see it poured into such a generous amount of oil, but one person who claimed to have worked at corporate and mom-and-pop pizzerias indicated that's the norm. It helps the dough cook correctly and prevents it from sticking to the pan. The video's creator also mentioned it aids the crust in achieving a deep-dish-like crispiness.

Using sourdough discard this way not only gives you a solution for limiting waste when nurturing the starter, but it also creates a pizza crust with uniquely tangy notes. The TikToker obviously goes with standard pepperoni and mozzarella with red sauce as the toppings. Gathering the best pepperoni for your pizza and fresh mozz will produce a classic crowd pleaser, but there are other combinations of ingredients that could work even better with the tangy dough.