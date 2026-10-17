TikToker Uses Up Leftover Sourdough Discard In The Most Delicious Way
Creating a sourdough starter so that tasty homemade bread is always on the menu is a growing trend among DIY enthusiasts. Still, tossing the discard to feed the starter is a part of the process that many folks can't get behind. Fortunately, sourdough discard doesn't actually have to be discarded. You can use it to make waffles, granola, or enhance baked goods, just to name a few ways to save it from the waste bin. Another idea TikToker @cheriseypiecey came up with is turning leftover discard into a scrumptious pizza crust.
@cheriseypiecey
Got extra sourdough discard you don't want to go to waste?? you gotta try this! Fastest easiest, most delicious sourdough starter pizza you will ever have! Made this for my kids this past week and they were OBSESSED! It is more tangy then traditional sourdough pizza since it's just straight starter, but if you love that tang, you gotta try this! #sourdough #pizza #sourdoughdiscardrecipe #sourdoughstarter
As you can see in the video, creating homemade pizza dough from sourdough discard is about as easy as tossing it in the trash. Some viewers were surprised to see it poured into such a generous amount of oil, but one person who claimed to have worked at corporate and mom-and-pop pizzerias indicated that's the norm. It helps the dough cook correctly and prevents it from sticking to the pan. The video's creator also mentioned it aids the crust in achieving a deep-dish-like crispiness.
Using sourdough discard this way not only gives you a solution for limiting waste when nurturing the starter, but it also creates a pizza crust with uniquely tangy notes. The TikToker obviously goes with standard pepperoni and mozzarella with red sauce as the toppings. Gathering the best pepperoni for your pizza and fresh mozz will produce a classic crowd pleaser, but there are other combinations of ingredients that could work even better with the tangy dough.
Sourdough crust calls for complementary toppings
Using sourdough discard to make pizza crust is going to introduce some tanginess. How much depends on the maturity of the starter, but some sour notes are to be expected. No one will complain about a traditional pepperoni pizza, but you're not lost for options that could better complement the tangy nature of the crust.
One alternative is to accent the crust's flavor by adding Mediterranean pizza toppings, such as feta cheese, tomatoes, and black olives. If you'd like to tame the tanginess a bit, a Hawaiian pizza would do the trick, with savory ham and sweet pineapple acting as contrasts. Smoky ingredients like bacon would have a similar effect, especially when paired with a creamy, buttery cheese like brie or an Alfredo sauce as a base. Whatever combination of ingredients you choose, just remember that going too heavy on toppings is a mistake that can turn your pizza into a disaster.
You can also manipulate the flavor of the dough itself with add-ins like honey to balance the tang with sweetness. Speaking of the dough, although the TikToker's video showcases frying it at first, you also have the option of using just the oven. That calls for additional ingredients, and time, because you'll have to let it proof before kneading the dough and baking it. However, it does give you the advantage of tailoring the thickness by rolling it out as thin as you prefer, which is difficult if you're simply pouring it into a frying pan.