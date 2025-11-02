One Simple Mistake Can Turn Your Homemade Pizza Into A Complete Disaster

If you're making homemade pizza (which isn't as daunting as it sounds), there are a few things to keep in mind. You'll want to start with a proper dough recipe, put together a deliciously savory tomato sauce, and get the right mozzarella for the job. Now that you have your bases covered, there's the matter of toppings. But one common mistake that trips up ambitious pizza makers is getting the quantity right.

Pizza that's loaded with too many toppings (as delicious as it may sound) can easily spell disaster. Part of the problem is that toppings can affect the structural integrity of the final product. If they're too heavy, the pizza might not bake evenly, leaving some spots of dough less cooked than others (nobody likes gummy dough), and if the pizza is overloaded, each slice will immediately fall apart after being lifted. Some crusts can handle a lot of weight by design, but as a general rule, the restrained hand is the more effective one.

This comes from my experience as a former restaurant pizzamaker. When I first started learning how to build a proper pizza, I basically had that idea that "more is more" (the ol' Midwestern philosophy) until I realized our Neapolitan-style dough just couldn't handle that much. Overloaded pies easily lead to dining disasters, so this is something you'll always need to keep in mind when topping your own.