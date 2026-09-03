Almost 54,000 Cases Of This Popular Milk Were Recalled — Here Are The Dates To Know
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Chocolate milk is the latest grocery staple to suffer a major food recall in 2026. Nearly 54,000 cases of Horizon's Shelf-Stable (Aseptic) 1% Organic Chocolate Milk have been recalled due to potential spoilage. Since August 7, 2026, 34,524 12-count cases and 19,236 18-count cases have been voluntarily recalled by the Colorado-based company. According to a media release from Horizon Organic Milk, consumers who purchased the affected milk products complained of bloated packaging and a foul odor, taste, and/or texture from the milk.The reason for the issue is still under investigation at the time of this writing.
The recall is nationwide and covers Horizon's 12-count packs of 1% chocolate milk in 8-ounce boxes with a UPC of 742365002700 and best before/by dates of January 28, 2027; January 30, 2027; January 31, 2027; February 1, 2027; February 2, 2027; and February 3, 2027. The recall also concerns Horizon's 18-count packs of 1% chocolate milk in 8-ounce boxes with a UPC of 742365208867 and best by/before dates of January 31, 2027; February 1, 2027; and February 2, 2027. If you aren't sure if you have have one of the recalled items, you can contact Horizon Organic at 1-888-494-3020 to check.
The chocolate milk recall is the latest in a long line of recalls this year
It's unclear whether the chocolate milk recall was caused by one of the more common reasons foods are recalled or by an entirely different issue. However, being blindsided by a recall can be scary, no matter what the cause is, and consumers are increasingly concerned that food recalls have been on the rise in 2026. One Reddit post discussing the Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk recall had commenters expressing concerns over recalls in general, with one user writing, "At this point I'm concerned that only a small fraction of the food that should be recalled is actually getting recalled." As of mid-August, there have been 162 food recalls in 2026.
Since we all have to eat, and grocery stores are unavoidable, one way to stay up to date with the latest food product recalls is to sign up for the FDA's email list. This way, you'll get alerts whenever products are recalled. Just be sure to save your receipts or food packaging labels so that you can be sure what you purchased is or isn't something impacted by the recall. Each recall is handled differently, but if you happened to purchase some of the affected packages of Horizons Organic Chocolate Milk, contact Horizons Organic directly to see if you're eligible for a refund. Also, don't consume the product if you haven't already done so.