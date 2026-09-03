Almost 54,000 Cases Of This Popular Milk Were Recalled — Here Are The Dates To Know

It's unclear whether the chocolate milk recall was caused by one of the more common reasons foods are recalled or by an entirely different issue. However, being blindsided by a recall can be scary, no matter what the cause is, and consumers are increasingly concerned that food recalls have been on the rise in 2026. One Reddit post discussing the Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk recall had commenters expressing concerns over recalls in general, with one user writing, "At this point I'm concerned that only a small fraction of the food that should be recalled is actually getting recalled." As of mid-August, there have been 162 food recalls in 2026.

Since we all have to eat, and grocery stores are unavoidable, one way to stay up to date with the latest food product recalls is to sign up for the FDA's email list. This way, you'll get alerts whenever products are recalled. Just be sure to save your receipts or food packaging labels so that you can be sure what you purchased is or isn't something impacted by the recall. Each recall is handled differently, but if you happened to purchase some of the affected packages of Horizons Organic Chocolate Milk, contact Horizons Organic directly to see if you're eligible for a refund. Also, don't consume the product if you haven't already done so.