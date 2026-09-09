This Canned Soup Is The Lazy Way To Achieve A More Flavorful Pot Roast
Making an exceptionally flavorful pot roast is no easy feat. The beef often takes hours to become tender, and there's also the challenge of making a rich and savory braising liquid, which is the key to the recipe's success. So here's a pro tip: Use canned French onion soup as stock next time you make pot roast. It's an easy shortcut for a hearty, onion-forward base for your meat without extra prep. Sure, there are other ways to provide pot roast with a flavor boost, like giving it the Italian treatment to make it extra-delicious. But if there's one hack that's low-effort and lazy but achieves similar, if not better, results, it's this one.
Instead of preparing your braising sauce from scratch using aromatics, broth, veggies, and seasonings, canned French onion soup can act as either substitute for them all or as the base broth. The soup packs the umami of a beefy base and the sweet, aromatic flavor of onions. Pour a can over a seasoned chuck roast before cooking it on low heat in an oven or slow cooker, and the soup will infuse the meat with its flavors as the dish cooks. No need to caramelize onions or construct a complicated broth for the beef.
Ingredients that can make the shortcut even better
Most canned French onion soups can be quite salty, so it's important that you choose additional ingredients that do not add more sodium. Mushrooms are a good place to start, since they can give the braising liquid more depth while matching the soup's savory, onion-rich profile. Button, shiitake, or cremini mushrooms will all add an earthy boost; be sure to use a combination of fresh and dried mushrooms for best results.
Next, while you can't give the soup a textural upgrade with crunchy ingredients — slow-cooking will soften most veggies — adding classic pot roast companions still makes sense. Carrots, potatoes, and celery will all lend their mild flavors to the stock: Carrots can bring a touch of sweetness, while celery lends a mild savory taste. As for the potatoes, they can absorb the broth as they cook, making them equally satisfying to eat as the beef.
Fresh or dried herbs are another way to elevate your pot roast with a more complex aroma. A few cloves of garlic can help build on the dish's savory character, while basil, bay leaves, thyme, and rosemary can contribute distinct herbal notes during the long braise. You can also make the braising liquid richer with a splash of red wine. Or, if you want to introduce a mild tang and subtle heat to complement the flavors of the soup, sprinkle ground mustard into your braising liquid before commencing the cooking process.