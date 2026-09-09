This Canned Soup Is The Lazy Way To Achieve A More Flavorful Pot Roast

Making an exceptionally flavorful pot roast is no easy feat. The beef often takes hours to become tender, and there's also the challenge of making a rich and savory braising liquid, which is the key to the recipe's success. So here's a pro tip: Use canned French onion soup as stock next time you make pot roast. It's an easy shortcut for a hearty, onion-forward base for your meat without extra prep. Sure, there are other ways to provide pot roast with a flavor boost, like giving it the Italian treatment to make it extra-delicious. But if there's one hack that's low-effort and lazy but achieves similar, if not better, results, it's this one.

Instead of preparing your braising sauce from scratch using aromatics, broth, veggies, and seasonings, canned French onion soup can act as either substitute for them all or as the base broth. The soup packs the umami of a beefy base and the sweet, aromatic flavor of onions. Pour a can over a seasoned chuck roast before cooking it on low heat in an oven or slow cooker, and the soup will infuse the meat with its flavors as the dish cooks. No need to caramelize onions or construct a complicated broth for the beef.