How To Eat Japanese Hot Pot Like You Know What You're Doing

If you're dining at a traditional Japanese restaurant and want to be able to eat hot pot like you know what you're doing, you must abide by a few rules. Taking the time to learn how to play the hot pot game will be worth it after you take just one bite of tender, flavorful vegetables or thinly sliced meat cooked to perfection in a perfectly seasoned dashi. Japanese hot pot, also known as shabu-shabu because of the "swish swish" sounds fresh ingredients make when swirled around in the hot broth, can also be enjoyed at home with the right equipment.

To guide us on all things Japanese hot pot, we enlisted the help of Chef Kevin Lee, a Food Network champion who has appeared on TV shows such as "Beat Bobby Flay," "Guy's Grocery Games," and "Alex vs. America." Chef Lee, who was also a James Beard Award semifinalist, gives us the lowdown on the best ingredients to use when making hot pots, the tastiest broth, and even how to garnish the bowls of steamy goodness. If you've been wanting to dip your chopsticks in the world of hot pots but were afraid of looking like a novice, we've got you covered.