Sam's Club's Highest Rated Cookie 'Tastes Homemade'

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An oven-fresh chocolate chip cookie can turn a bad day around and bring you back to childhood in a flash. They have a special kind of magic, the type that can ease both the sting of workplace drama and skinned knees. Sam's Club customers have found a way to get a warm batch of fresh-tasting chocolate chip cookies on the kitchen counter without ever turning on the oven thanks to Member's Mark Chocolate Chunk Cookies, which they say have great texture and flavor. Some go so far as to say they taste homemade – maybe even better. As one reviewer put it: "Why make them when these are so good?"

These cookies have more than 16,000 reviews on the Sam's Club website, and the vast majority give them 5 stars for an overall rating of 4.8 stars. They come in an 18-count package, are baked fresh in-store daily, and probably deserve to be on the list of Sam's Club items under $10 you need to try. Fans love that the cookies are loaded with large chocolate chunks, describe them as being deliciously moist, and say they don't have the grainy texture that most mass-produced cookies suffer from. At $7.48 per package, the cookies are relatively inexpensive as well. The cost works out to $0.30 per cookie, which is a whole lot cheaper than the $3 to $5 you'd spend at a bakery. It's even a shade more economical than what it would cost to make them yourself; these days homemade chocolate chip cookies cost between $0.40 and $0.60 each to make.