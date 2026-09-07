Forget Bread: This Swap Makes 5x Heartier Breakfast Sandwiches
If you're looking for a breakfast that's a little more satisfying and exciting, swap the bread in your usual morning sandwich with something unexpected yet simple. We're talking air-fried potatoes. Much like bread, they're a versatile blank canvas that pairs well with everything from eggs, cheese, and meats to even avocado and veggies. But unlike bread, they offer a crispy, golden exterior and a soft, creamy interior that adds even more texture to every bite. As a bonus, most potato varieties can provide more vitamins B6 and C than many standard white bread products. Potatoes are also loaded with potassium and are a naturally gluten-free alternative to bread.
There are a few ways to use air-fried potatoes as the base of your breakfast sandwich. Enjoy them sliced and topped with your favorite sandwich fillings for a heartier open-face version you can pick up and eat like toast, or as a fork-and-knife situation. Or sandwich your fillings between two air-fried potato slices just as you would with bread, for a traditional, handheld grab-and-go breakfast.
For either option, slice a medium-to-large potato lengthwise into sturdy slices, about ¼-inch thick, and place them in an air fryer preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Air fry for 20 to 25 minutes, flipping the slices halfway through cooking. The slices are done when they're golden brown and crispy on each side. Once they're done, let the slices cool slightly before adding your toppings or fillings.
Delicious pairings with your potato base
When it comes to building your breakfast sandwich with air-fried potato slices, you can layer on the same tasty additions you would use with bread. Eggs cooked your preferred way or egg alternatives, meats like bacon, sausage, or ham, melty cheeses, mashed avocado, a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce — it all works.
For a twist on a traditional bacon, egg, and cheese, start by topping a potato slice — or slices, depending on whether you're eating it open-faced or like a sandwich — with a meltable cheese, like American, cheddar, or pepper Jack. Pop it back in the air fryer for a few seconds, just long enough for the cheese to melt slightly and act as the glue that holds the bacon and eggs in place. Top the warm, melty cheese with eggs, bacon, and sauce, if you prefer, and finish with another air-fried potato slice if you're making a sandwich.
For an avocado toast-inspired version to enjoy open-faced, top air-fried potato slices with mashed and seasoned avocado, optional veggies like tomato slices or sauteed mushrooms, and eggs. A runny yolk, such as perfectly cooked over-easy eggs, is especially delicious here, adding a rich, saucy element that's easy to enjoy with a fork and knife.
Of course, these combinations are just a starting point. Mix and match your favorite breakfast ingredients, because there's nothing a crispy potato can't make at least five times better.