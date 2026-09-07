Forget Bread: This Swap Makes 5x Heartier Breakfast Sandwiches

If you're looking for a breakfast that's a little more satisfying and exciting, swap the bread in your usual morning sandwich with something unexpected yet simple. We're talking air-fried potatoes. Much like bread, they're a versatile blank canvas that pairs well with everything from eggs, cheese, and meats to even avocado and veggies. But unlike bread, they offer a crispy, golden exterior and a soft, creamy interior that adds even more texture to every bite. As a bonus, most potato varieties can provide more vitamins B6 and C than many standard white bread products. Potatoes are also loaded with potassium and are a naturally gluten-free alternative to bread.

There are a few ways to use air-fried potatoes as the base of your breakfast sandwich. Enjoy them sliced and topped with your favorite sandwich fillings for a heartier open-face version you can pick up and eat like toast, or as a fork-and-knife situation. Or sandwich your fillings between two air-fried potato slices just as you would with bread, for a traditional, handheld grab-and-go breakfast.

For either option, slice a medium-to-large potato lengthwise into sturdy slices, about ¼-inch thick, and place them in an air fryer preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Air fry for 20 to 25 minutes, flipping the slices halfway through cooking. The slices are done when they're golden brown and crispy on each side. Once they're done, let the slices cool slightly before adding your toppings or fillings.