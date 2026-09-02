Review: Taco Bell And Salt & Straw's Choco Taco Riff Is Even Better Than The Original

Three years. That was the interminable span of time the world went without the Choco Taco. It's difficult to talk about, I know. Thankfully, even though Klondike let an entire generation down by discontinuing the ice-creamed, waffle-shelled, chocolate-capped mock Mexican fare in 2022, artisanal ice cream makers Salt & Straw swooped in to save us all. In 2025, the Tacolate was introduced.

Although not a carbon copy of the Choco Taco, the Tacolate kept all the same structural hallmarks while using cinnamon-ancho chili ice cream and adding puffed quinoa to the hard chocolate top. What's more, Salt & Straw collaborated with Taco Bell on this homage, in order to bring this creation to the masses via Taco Bells nationwide. That in-store availability at the fast-food chain may have only been for a limited time (the Tacolate can still be bought online and at Salt & Straw locations), but a year later the collab is back on. This time, in the form of the Churro Ice Cream Taco.

Will it be as big a hit this go-round, or closer to a sophomore slump for the team-up? Considering the Tacolate was such a resounding success as a spin on the beloved Choco Taco, there's no apparent reason the Churro Ice Cream Taco should fail. I mean, why would adding churro to anything make it less appealing? So, does the actual eat live up to the expectation?