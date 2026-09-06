Buzzwords Texas Roadhouse Servers Have To Say Every Shift (But Customers Never Notice)

I once worked for a fancy cruise line that required us to use approved vocabulary when speaking to folks onboard. Say "guests," not passengers. Say "suites," not cabins. And if someone thanked us, responding with "No problem" or even "You're welcome" was forbidden. The obligatory response was an enthusiastic "Certainly!" Texas Roadhouse likewise requires servers to use buzzwords with every table. Here are some, according to social media.

At 33-year-old restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse, don't be surprised if your server greets you with a "Howdy." That's the required Roadhouse way of giving you the full Texas experience. Your whole meal will be legendary — your server is expected to throw in the adjective "legendary" in front of any menu item they can, but especially when it comes to margaritas. Not to mention that the beers are "ice-cold," the steaks are "hand-cut," and the bread is "fresh-baked." And you're sure to hear about all of that during your interaction with Texas Roadhouse staff.

As soon as your butt hits the booth, your server will likely begin their spiel, which will include asking, "Is this your first time dining with us?" If you answer yes, they will segue into another pre-scripted monologue meant to familiarize you with pertinent Roadhouse information and highlights. Then, getting back on track, they'll continue with the playbook that was drilled into them during training, suggesting various menu items, likely ending with "And may I recommend our fall-off-the-bone ribs?"