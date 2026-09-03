The Canned Item You Need To Get Next-Level Scrambled Eggs Is Probably In Your Pantry Right Now

Scrambled eggs may taste a bit bland due to the simplicity of the original recipe. Thankfully, the dish is easy to modify. Bobby Flay makes scrambled eggs with crème fraîche to achieve a smooth, silky texture. Other pros have their secrets to making flawless scrambled eggs, like adding Maggi seasoning sauce or sour cream before beating the eggs. However, there's a canned item in your pantry right now that can actually take your typical scrambled eggs to the next level, making them significantly richer and more flavorful. Canned cream of soup can give your scrambled eggs an extra-creamy texture and add another layer of savory taste to each bite.

There are different ways to pull off this hack. The first one requires a whole can of soup, but this is for a large serving of scrambled eggs. The recipe, made by the Campbell's Soup brand, combines Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup with eight eggs, blended until smooth and cooked over low heat in melted butter. Another way is to treat the canned soup as an addition instead of a main ingredient. Just add two tablespoons of the canned soup while cooking two beaten eggs in a pan, continuously stirring until they combine thoroughly. You may also whisk the same soup quantity into the eggs before the mixture hits the pan. Regardless of which technique you use, be sure to remove the scrambled eggs from the heat while they are still slightly glossy and let the residual heat finish the cooking.